U.S. Open Qualifier Janika Perezous Commits to Virginia Tech for 2021-22

Janika Perezous from Potomac Falls, Virginia has verbally committed to swim and study at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University beginning in the fall of 2021.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to further both my academic and swimming careers at Virginia Tech! To my future and current coaches Jacy, Sergio, Jim, and Erik: thank you for your advice and support. To my teammates and friends: thank you for your spirited banter and bringing a challenge each day. Finally, to my family: thank you for your love and encouragement since the beginning. Procedam prodesse, discere et natare! I can’t wait to begin this new adventure and join the Hokie family!”

Perezous is a senior at Potomac Falls High School. She attended the Governor’s Foreign Language Academy for Latin (Gubernatoris Latina Academia) in 2019 and she is a 3-time NISCA All-American, a 3-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, and a 3-time PVS Scholar Athlete. At the 2020 VHSL Class 5 State Championships, she placed 4th in 200 free (1:50.59), 4th in the 100 back (55.01), led off the 6th-place 200 medley relay (25.69), and anchored the 8th-place 400 free relay (51.96).

Perezous trains year-round with the club team Snow Swimming. She was invited to the 2018 USA Swimming National Diversity Select Camp in Colorado Springs. She competed at Winter Juniors in 2018 and 2019, swimming the 100/200 back and 200/400 IM. At 2019 Speedo Sectionals in Christiansburg, she won the 100 back (53.94) and 200 back (1:58.05) and placed 4th in the 100 free (52.62) and 400 IM (4:28.02). In LCM, she won the 50 back (30.18) and the 100 back (1:05.10) and came in 4th in the 200 back (2:22.09) at the 2019 TYR ISCA Summer Senior Championships.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 25.38

100 back – 53.94

200 back – 1:58.05

400 IM – 4:26.14

200 IM – 2:05.92

100 breast – 1:06.59

200 breast – 2:19.70

100 free – 51.49

200 free – 1:50.59

Perezous will join the H2Okies with fellow class of 2025 commits Alex Eastmond, Anna Summers, Ava Yandle, Julia Nappi, and Maddy Grafmiller.

