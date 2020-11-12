16-Year-Old Matthew Lucky Hits PR 55.10 in 100 SCY Breast

2020 NC STAR Fall Splash & Dash

November 6th – 7th, 2020

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 STAR Fall Splash & Dash”

Last Friday and Saturday, fast racing ensued in Greensboro, North Carolina at the STAR Fall Splash & Dash. It was a “splash and dash” for both swimmers and spectators, moving quickly through a total of 20 events divided into 3 sessions.

On Friday, 16-year-old Matthew Lucky dropped almost a full second in the 100 breast, touching the wall with a new Summer Juniors qualifying time of 55.10. This bumps him up to rank #75 out of the all-time top swims by 15-16 year-olds in the nation, tied with Liam Bell. Lucky’s previous season best time is from last month where he posted a 56.13 at another NC STAR meet.

He had been stuck at 56-low for about a year and a half, swimming his former lifetime best 100 breast time, 56.28, at the 2019 GA ESSZ Age Group Championships in March. Note that pre-coronavirus pandemic, Lucky won the 100 breast at the 2020 NC OBS 3A State NCHSAA Championships in February with a time of 56.49. That was his fastest 100 breast since 2019.

In Greensboro Lucky also competed in the:

200 breast – 2:02.12

200IM – 1:52.22

50 free – 21.64

On Saturday, in nearly back-to-back events, 17-year-old Reilly Keaney touched 1st in the 200IM with a time of 1:51.73. This was a slight add to his best time, 1:51.44, from 2019 Sectionals, but he stayed under the Futures qualifying time standard. Keaney already qualifies for Winter Juniors in the 400IM.

2 events earlier, Keaney had placed 2nd behind Lucky in the 200 breast with a time of 2:05.44. This was about 3 seconds slower than his best time from March Sectionals this year.

During the meet, Keaney also posted a best time in his 50 free (21.94), and won the 200 back (1:52.86).