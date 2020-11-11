Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Olympic Champion Ryan Lochte Kicks 50m Underwater in 23.37 in Practice

Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte is finishing his preparations for this weekend’s US Open Championships (he’ll be at the Sarasota site), and showed off on Tuesday with a 23.37 underwater 50 dolphin kick from a push.

While we’ve seen faster underwater 50 meter kicks (like this one from Mitchell Whyte), from a push this is a very fast time. By comparison, at a meet in 2015, when Lochte was 5 years younger and closer to the prime of his swimming career, he underwater-kicked just 23.49 at a Sectionals meet in the 50 free.

Lochte did the kick mostly on his back. He’s said before that he feels like he kicks faster underwater on his back – which was the impetus for the “Lochte rule” that prevents swimmers from kicking on their backs on the freestyle leg of an IM race.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

50 meters underwater after practice. 23.37, I’ll take that for right now but needs improvement @tyrsport #underwater #dolphin #speed

A post shared by Ryan Lochte (@ryanlochte) on

Lochte is entered in 5 races for the Sarasota meet of the US Open: the 200 IM, 200 free, 100 back, 200 back, and 100 free. His coach Gregg Troy is notorious for over-entering swimmers and then scratching their way back to a planned schedule, so we don’t know for sure what races he’ll swim.

Lochte is working on a comeback from a 14-month suspension caused by an anti-doping rules violation. In his first meet back, the US National Championships last summer, he swam a 1:57.88 in a time trial followed by a 1:57.76 in the actual 200 IM event. Those were his best times since the 2016 Olympic Games by over a second and ranked him 12th in the world.

Lochte has 12 Olympic medals, including 6 of which are gold, and is the current World Record holder in the 200 IM.

eagleswim
8 minutes ago

he’s amazing. I would also like to take this as an opportunity to point out that the lochte rule is really dumb.

Skoorbnagol
8 minutes ago

Love it
Lochte could easily be 21 in a suit and from a dive.
Based of ISL showings the 200IM is maybe the most open event in the world now, no one is splitting quicker from to 50m-65m thats for sure.

SAMUEL HUNTINGTON
Reply to  Skoorbnagol
2 seconds ago

It seems like Seto and Hagino are the favorites.

X Glide
2 minutes ago

This dude is so fast in a brief. I just remember all those Grand Prix meets where he’d A final and maybe even get top 3 wearing his bright pink brief lol.

