Louisville’s Mitchell Whyte Goes 22.83 50m Underwater (Video)

2019 COUNSILMAN CLASSIC

  • June 12th-15th, 2019
  • Indianapolis, Indiana (IUPUI)
  • LCM (50m) pool
  • Live Webcast
  • Results on Meet Mobile: “2019 Counsilman Classic”

Reported by Reid Carlson.

Louisville’s Mitchell Whyte swam an impressive 22.83 in the ‘A’ final of the 50 freestyle, which would have been good for 2nd overall, had it not been completely underwater. Though Whyte was disqualified from the race, his time of 22.83 for a 50 LCM underwater dolphin kick is nonetheless impressive. You can watch Whyte’s swim in the video below. He is in lane 1 on the bottom of the screen. After diving in, he flips onto his back and kicks on his back for the entirety of the 50 meters.

4
PNW

Oh my god he’s a blur

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
27 minutes ago
Coach Coach

Was this video recorded with a tennis ball?

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
15 minutes ago
Brownish

Made by his granny 😉

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
17 seconds ago
Mr Piano

I don’t remember wedges on blocks being there in 2002!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago

