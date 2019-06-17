Louisville’s Mitchell Whyte Goes 22.83 50m Underwater (Video)

2019 COUNSILMAN CLASSIC

June 12th-15th, 2019

Indianapolis, Indiana (IUPUI)

LCM (50m) pool

Reported by Reid Carlson.

Louisville’s Mitchell Whyte swam an impressive 22.83 in the ‘A’ final of the 50 freestyle, which would have been good for 2nd overall, had it not been completely underwater. Though Whyte was disqualified from the race, his time of 22.83 for a 50 LCM underwater dolphin kick is nonetheless impressive. You can watch Whyte’s swim in the video below. He is in lane 1 on the bottom of the screen. After diving in, he flips onto his back and kicks on his back for the entirety of the 50 meters.