2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Championships – Day 1 Finals Live Recap
Based on the preliminary session, the Denison men head into finals projected to score 129 points ahead of Kenyon's projected 113 points. Archive photo via Allen Rich
2019 NCAA DIVISION III MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
MEN’S 500 YARD FREESTYLE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 4:18.35 3/15/2017, Arthur Conover, Kenyon
- Thomas Gordon, Emory – 4:24.19
- Jamie Lovette, Williams – 4:24.28
- Bryan Fitzgerald, Kenyon – 4:25.
- Matt Hedman, Denison – 4:25.93
- Robert Williams, Kenyon – 4:26.29
- Jason Hamilton, Emory – 4:26.37
- Jackson Karofsky, Williams – 4:26.57
- Connor Rumpit, Kenyon – 4:29.26
MEN’S 200 YARD INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:44.18 3/15/2017, Andrew Wilson, Emory
MEN’S 50 YARD FREESTYLE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 19.37 3/21/2018, Oliver Smith, Emory
MEN’S 200 YARD MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:26.14 3/15/2017, Emory (Ono, Wilson, Tollen, Smith)
