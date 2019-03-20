Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Championships – Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2019 NCAA DIVISION III MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 500 YARD FREESTYLE – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 4:18.35  3/15/2017, Arthur Conover, Kenyon
  1. Thomas Gordon, Emory – 4:24.19
  2. Jamie Lovette, Williams – 4:24.28
  3. Bryan Fitzgerald, Kenyon – 4:25.
  4. Matt Hedman, Denison – 4:25.93
  5. Robert Williams, Kenyon – 4:26.29
  6. Jason Hamilton, Emory – 4:26.37
  7. Jackson Karofsky, Williams – 4:26.57
  8. Connor Rumpit, Kenyon – 4:29.26

MEN’S 200 YARD INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 1:44.18 3/15/2017, Andrew Wilson, Emory

MEN’S 50 YARD FREESTYLE – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 19.37 3/21/2018, Oliver Smith, Emory

MEN’S 200 YARD MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 1:26.14 3/15/2017, Emory (Ono, Wilson, Tollen, Smith)

Leave a Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!