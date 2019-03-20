Top 3 W 200 FL Seeds Scratch 2nd Events for NCSA Day 2 Finals

2019 NCSA SPRING JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The women’s 200 fly will be the event to watch, with the top 3 prelims seeds all scratching their second events to focus on the tight battle. Top seed Grace Sheble (NOVA) scratched her #10 seed in the 100 breast while Abigail Harter (NCAP) scratched her #6 seed in the 100 breast to defend her #2 seed in the 200 fly.

The #3 seed in the women’s 200 fly is 14-year-old Tess Howley (Long Island), who scratched her #33 seed in the 100 free, to gun for the title and 13-14 NAG. This morning, Howley swam a 1:56.12, putting her at the sixth-fastest 200 fly in her age group. Tonight, Howley has a shot at becoming the 4th 13-14 girl to swim under 1:56 in the 200 fly this year and at Claire Curzan’s NAG of 1:55.64.

Before the women’s 200 fly, 16-year-old backstroke stand-outs Phoebe Bacon (NCAP) and Isabelle Stadden (Aquajets) will battle to become the second 15-16 girl under 1:50 in the 200 back (Regan Smith’s NAG is 1:48.30).

Looking to make more 15-16 history is men’s 100 breast top seed Anthony Grimm (Mason Makos). Grimm swam a 53.42 to become the 9th-fastest 100 breast in his age group. While Michael Andrew’s NAG is 51.70, Grimm has a chance at becoming the 6th 15-16 swimmer to break 53 seconds.

Nation’s Capital holds both top seeds in the 200 medley relays tonight, where the top 2 fastest seeded heats will swim.

More Notable Top 32 Scratches: