2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Championships – Day 1 Ups/Downs

2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims at the NCAA National Championships, swimmers and divers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time, or score the most diving points, of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Kenyon, Denison and Williams were the top three performers on Day 1 of the 2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Championships, putting 4, 3, and 3 athletes and 1 relay each in championship finals. Connecticut outperformed expectations by 23 points. NYU was up 19, and Williams, 11. Eau Claire and Gustavus Adolphus were each off by 11; Claremont-Mudd Scripps had some misses in the 200 IM and 50 free; Wesleyan’s relay was off by 18 points; and Franklin had a relay DQ as well as a miss in the 500 free to go 24 points under psych sheet seedings.

Emory was even with expectations while Kenyon was off by 3 points. Separated only by 30 points in the projected standings, every swimmer and diver counts for these two teams.

Women’s Ups/Downs – Day 1

Team 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 3 Mtr Diving 200 Medley Relay Total Indiv Ups/Downs Total Relay Ups/Downs Kenyon College 2/1 1/0 1/1 0/1 1/0 4/3 1/0 Denison University 0/1 2/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 3/2 1/0 Williams College 1/0 2/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 3/0 1/0 Emory University 0/1 0/4 2/1 0/0 1/0 2/6 1/0 University of Chicago 0/0 0/1 0/0 2/2 0/1 2/3 0/1 Mass Institute of Technology 0/0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0/1 2/2 0/1 SUNY Geneseo 0/1 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 2/1 0/0 New York University 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 2/1 1/0 St. Catherine University 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2/0 0/0 Amherst College 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 Ithaca College 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 1/1 0/0 Birmingham-Southern College 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Bowdoin College 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Springfield College 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Tufts University 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Wheaton College (IL) 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Wheaton College (MA) 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Connecticut College 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 Johns Hopkins University 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/2 0/1 Carnegie Mellon University 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Case Western Reserve 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Dickinson College 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Gustavus Adolphus College 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Kalamazoo College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 St. Olaf 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 SUNY Cortland 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Wisconsin-Eau Claire 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Pomona-Pitzer 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 Washington & Lee University 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 Bates College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 Ursinus College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 Washington University (MO) 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 Wesleyan University 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 24/24 8/8

Projected Standings

(Does not yet include 155 diving points)