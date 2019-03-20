Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Championships – Day 1 Ups/Downs

2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims at the NCAA National Championships, swimmers and divers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time, or score the most diving points, of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Denison led the first day’s prelims session with 5 up and 4 down in individual events, as well as one relay in the championship final. Kenyon was 5 up and 0 down, with an A-final relay. Emory was third with 3 up, 4 down and an up relay. Moreover, the Eagles were 30 points ahead of their psych sheet seedings for the morning. Wash U was up 21 points, while Coast Guard (+18) and Kenyon (+16.5) both did better than expected. Calvin (-21), Cal Lutheran (-16), Rowan (-15), LaCrosse (-13), MIT (-13), and Chicago (-13) all had a few misses vis-à-vis their psych sheet seedings.

Men’s Ups/Downs – Day 1

Team 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 200 Medley Relay Day 1 Indiv Up/Downs Day 1 Relay Up/Downs
Denison University 1/2 3/1 1/1 1/0 5/4 1/0
Kenyon College 3/0 1/0 1/0 1/0 5/0 1/0
Emory University 2/0 0/3 1/1 1/0 3/4 1/0
Williams College 2/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2/1 0/0
Johns Hopkins University 0/1 1/1 0/2 1/0 1/4 1/0
Mass Institute of Technology 0/0 1/1 0/1 1/0 1/2 1/0
Amherst College 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/1
Rowan University 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/1
Tufts University 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 1/0 1/0
U.S. Coast Guard Academy 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 1/0 1/0
Washington University (MO) 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 1/0
Franklin & Marshall College 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
University of Chicago 0/1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/3 0/0
Pomona-Pitzer 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/2 0/1
Calvin College 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/1
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
Widener University 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
York College of Pennsylvania 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Albion College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
John Carroll University 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
Swarthmore College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
Worcester Polytechnic Institute 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 24/24 8/8

Projected Standings

(Does not yet include 310 diving points)

Team Day 1 Prelims Day 2 Psych Day 3 Psych Day 4 Psych Final Projected Standings
Denison University 129 172 110 128 539
Kenyon College 113 169 80 102 463
Emory University 96 101 34 111 342
Johns Hopkins University 59 86 64 65 274
Mass Institute of Technology 53 73 42 32 200
Washington University (MO) 49 28 52 29 158
Tufts University 42 60 28 57 187
U.S. Coast Guard Academy 39 12 7 0 58
Williams College 32.5 39 53 23 148
Amherst College 29 42 22 65 158
Pomona-Pitzer 21 14 26 39 100
Wisconsin-Eau Claire 20 0 20 16 56
Rowan University 18 20 0 0 38
Calvin College 15 36 26 22 99
Franklin & Marshall College 12 9 0 23 44
Worcester Polytechnic Institute 11 23 20 17 70
Swarthmore College 11 12 4 3 31
University of Chicago 9 57 43 37 146
Albion College 6 11 0 4 21
Widener University 5 0 0 2 7
Wisconsin-La Crosse 3 24 0 9 36
John Carroll University 2 6 0 0 8
York College of Pennsylvania 1 0 0 0 1
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 0 22 17 30 69
Gustavus Adolphus College 0 0 34 15 49
Carnegie Mellon University 0 8 17 15 40
New York University 0 0 3 22 25
Cal Lutheran 0 0 14 9 23
Stevens Institute of Technology 0 0 9 12 21
University of Mary Washington 0 0 12 9 21
Whitworth University 0 14 0 6 20
Linfield College 0 4 11 0 15
Saint Vincent College 0 0 0 13 13
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 0 12 0 0 12
Washington & Lee University 0 12 0 0 12
Bowdoin College 0 0 0 11 11
Carthage College 0 10 0 0 10
Rhodes College 0 0 9 0 9
Wheaton College (IL) 0 4 0 3 7
Wheaton College (MA) 0 0 7 0 7
Trinity University 0 0 5 0 5
California Institute of Technology 0 0 3 1 4
Augustana College 0 0 3 0 3
Bard College 0 3 0 0 3
College of Wooster 0 2 0 0 2

 

