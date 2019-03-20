2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Championships – Day 1 Ups/Downs

2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- Dates: Wednesday, March 20 – Saturday, March 23, 2019
- Swimming: prelims 10am, finals 6pm; Diving: 2pm
- Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champions: Denison (results)
- Digital Program
- Official Psych Sheet
- Live Video
- Live Results │ Diving Results
- Championship Central
For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims at the NCAA National Championships, swimmers and divers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time, or score the most diving points, of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Down” to swimmers in the B final.
Denison led the first day’s prelims session with 5 up and 4 down in individual events, as well as one relay in the championship final. Kenyon was 5 up and 0 down, with an A-final relay. Emory was third with 3 up, 4 down and an up relay. Moreover, the Eagles were 30 points ahead of their psych sheet seedings for the morning. Wash U was up 21 points, while Coast Guard (+18) and Kenyon (+16.5) both did better than expected. Calvin (-21), Cal Lutheran (-16), Rowan (-15), LaCrosse (-13), MIT (-13), and Chicago (-13) all had a few misses vis-à-vis their psych sheet seedings.
Men’s Ups/Downs – Day 1
|Team
|500 Free
|200 IM
|50 Free
|200 Medley Relay
|Day 1 Indiv Up/Downs
|Day 1 Relay Up/Downs
|Denison University
|1/2
|3/1
|1/1
|1/0
|5/4
|1/0
|Kenyon College
|3/0
|1/0
|1/0
|1/0
|5/0
|1/0
|Emory University
|2/0
|0/3
|1/1
|1/0
|3/4
|1/0
|Williams College
|2/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/1
|0/0
|Johns Hopkins University
|0/1
|1/1
|0/2
|1/0
|1/4
|1/0
|Mass Institute of Technology
|0/0
|1/1
|0/1
|1/0
|1/2
|1/0
|Amherst College
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/1
|1/0
|0/1
|Rowan University
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/1
|1/0
|0/1
|Tufts University
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|1/0
|1/0
|1/0
|U.S. Coast Guard Academy
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|1/0
|1/0
|1/0
|Washington University (MO)
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|1/0
|1/0
|Franklin & Marshall College
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|University of Chicago
|0/1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/3
|0/0
|Pomona-Pitzer
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/2
|0/1
|Calvin College
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/1
|University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Widener University
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|York College of Pennsylvania
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Albion College
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|John Carroll University
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|Swarthmore College
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|Worcester Polytechnic Institute
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|8/8
|8/8
|8/8
|8/8
|24/24
|8/8
Projected Standings
(Does not yet include 310 diving points)
|Team
|Day 1 Prelims
|Day 2 Psych
|Day 3 Psych
|Day 4 Psych
|Final Projected Standings
|Denison University
|129
|172
|110
|128
|539
|Kenyon College
|113
|169
|80
|102
|463
|Emory University
|96
|101
|34
|111
|342
|Johns Hopkins University
|59
|86
|64
|65
|274
|Mass Institute of Technology
|53
|73
|42
|32
|200
|Washington University (MO)
|49
|28
|52
|29
|158
|Tufts University
|42
|60
|28
|57
|187
|U.S. Coast Guard Academy
|39
|12
|7
|0
|58
|Williams College
|32.5
|39
|53
|23
|148
|Amherst College
|29
|42
|22
|65
|158
|Pomona-Pitzer
|21
|14
|26
|39
|100
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|20
|0
|20
|16
|56
|Rowan University
|18
|20
|0
|0
|38
|Calvin College
|15
|36
|26
|22
|99
|Franklin & Marshall College
|12
|9
|0
|23
|44
|Worcester Polytechnic Institute
|11
|23
|20
|17
|70
|Swarthmore College
|11
|12
|4
|3
|31
|University of Chicago
|9
|57
|43
|37
|146
|Albion College
|6
|11
|0
|4
|21
|Widener University
|5
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|3
|24
|0
|9
|36
|John Carroll University
|2
|6
|0
|0
|8
|York College of Pennsylvania
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
|0
|22
|17
|30
|69
|Gustavus Adolphus College
|0
|0
|34
|15
|49
|Carnegie Mellon University
|0
|8
|17
|15
|40
|New York University
|0
|0
|3
|22
|25
|Cal Lutheran
|0
|0
|14
|9
|23
|Stevens Institute of Technology
|0
|0
|9
|12
|21
|University of Mary Washington
|0
|0
|12
|9
|21
|Whitworth University
|0
|14
|0
|6
|20
|Linfield College
|0
|4
|11
|0
|15
|Saint Vincent College
|0
|0
|0
|13
|13
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|0
|12
|0
|0
|12
|Washington & Lee University
|0
|12
|0
|0
|12
|Bowdoin College
|0
|0
|0
|11
|11
|Carthage College
|0
|10
|0
|0
|10
|Rhodes College
|0
|0
|9
|0
|9
|Wheaton College (IL)
|0
|4
|0
|3
|7
|Wheaton College (MA)
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|Trinity University
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|California Institute of Technology
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Augustana College
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Bard College
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|College of Wooster
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
Leave a Reply