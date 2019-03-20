2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Championships – Day 1 Ups/Downs

2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims at the NCAA National Championships, swimmers and divers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time, or score the most diving points, of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Denison led the first day’s prelims session with 5 up and 4 down in individual events, as well as one relay in the championship final. Kenyon was 5 up and 0 down, with an A-final relay. Emory was third with 3 up, 4 down and an up relay. Moreover, the Eagles were 30 points ahead of their psych sheet seedings for the morning. Wash U was up 21 points, while Coast Guard (+18) and Kenyon (+16.5) both did better than expected. Calvin (-21), Cal Lutheran (-16), Rowan (-15), LaCrosse (-13), MIT (-13), and Chicago (-13) all had a few misses vis-à-vis their psych sheet seedings.

Men’s Ups/Downs – Day 1

Team 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 200 Medley Relay Day 1 Indiv Up/Downs Day 1 Relay Up/Downs Denison University 1/2 3/1 1/1 1/0 5/4 1/0 Kenyon College 3/0 1/0 1/0 1/0 5/0 1/0 Emory University 2/0 0/3 1/1 1/0 3/4 1/0 Williams College 2/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2/1 0/0 Johns Hopkins University 0/1 1/1 0/2 1/0 1/4 1/0 Mass Institute of Technology 0/0 1/1 0/1 1/0 1/2 1/0 Amherst College 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 Rowan University 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 Tufts University 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 1/0 1/0 U.S. Coast Guard Academy 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 1/0 1/0 Washington University (MO) 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 1/0 Franklin & Marshall College 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 University of Chicago 0/1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/3 0/0 Pomona-Pitzer 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/2 0/1 Calvin College 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/1 University of Wisconsin-La Crosse 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 Widener University 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 York College of Pennsylvania 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Albion College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 John Carroll University 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 Swarthmore College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 Worcester Polytechnic Institute 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 24/24 8/8

Projected Standings

(Does not yet include 310 diving points)