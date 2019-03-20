2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Championships – Day 1 Finals Live Recap

NCAA DIVISION III WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY ONE FINALS:

WOMEN’S 500 YARD FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 4:43.37 3/23/2011, Kendra Stern, Amherst

Laura Westphal, Williams – 4:48.15 Rebecca Erwin, Birmingham Southern – 4:48.25 Kendall Vanderhoof, Kenyon – 4:51.10 Lydia Dacorte, Wheaton – 4:51.61 Margaret Menso, Saint Kate’s -4:54.21 Amy Socha, Tufts – 4:58.38 Hannah Orbach-Mandel, Kenyon – 4:59.27 Rachel Reistroffer, NYU – 5:01.29

Birmingham Southern’s Rebecca Erwin, the #1 seed coming into the meet, took it out fast and seemed like she had an insurmountable lead over the rest of the field. The defending champion in Laura Westphal of Williams, however, inched closer and closer with each lap. In the final stretch, Westphal narrowly got the touch over Erwin, 4:48.15 to 4:48.25.

Kenyon’s Kendall Vanderhoof also closed a significant distance between her and Wheaton’s Lydia Dacorte – the two touched 3rd and 4th at 4:51.10 and 4:51.61, respectively. Saint Kate’s Margarte Menso officially earned a top eight finish in her freshman debut, touching 5th in 4:54.21.

Rounding out the field was Tuft’s Amy Socha (4:58.38), Kenyon’s Hannah Orbach-Mandel (4:59.27) and NYU’s Rachel Reistroffer (5:01.29).

WOMEN’S 200 YARD INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:58.29 3/21/2018, Crile Hart, Kenyon

WOMEN’S 50 YARD FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 22.48 3/21/2018, Fiona Muir, Emory

WOMEN’S 3 METER DIVING – FINALS

NCAA Record: 517.10 3/20/2010, Hayley Emerick, Trinity (TX)

WOMEN’S 200 YARD MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS