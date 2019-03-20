2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Championships – Day 1 Finals Live Recap

NCAA DIVISION III WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Dates: Wednesday, March 20 – Saturday, March 23, 2019
- Swimming: prelims 10am, finals 6pm; Diving: 2pm
- Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champions: Emory (9x) (results)
- Digital Program
- Official Psych Sheet
- Live Video
- Live Results │ Diving Results
- Championship Central
DAY ONE FINALS:
WOMEN’S 500 YARD FREESTYLE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 4:43.37 3/23/2011, Kendra Stern, Amherst
- Laura Westphal, Williams – 4:48.15
- Rebecca Erwin, Birmingham Southern – 4:48.25
- Kendall Vanderhoof, Kenyon – 4:51.10
- Lydia Dacorte, Wheaton – 4:51.61
- Margaret Menso, Saint Kate’s -4:54.21
- Amy Socha, Tufts – 4:58.38
- Hannah Orbach-Mandel, Kenyon – 4:59.27
- Rachel Reistroffer, NYU – 5:01.29
Birmingham Southern’s Rebecca Erwin, the #1 seed coming into the meet, took it out fast and seemed like she had an insurmountable lead over the rest of the field. The defending champion in Laura Westphal of Williams, however, inched closer and closer with each lap. In the final stretch, Westphal narrowly got the touch over Erwin, 4:48.15 to 4:48.25.
Kenyon’s Kendall Vanderhoof also closed a significant distance between her and Wheaton’s Lydia Dacorte – the two touched 3rd and 4th at 4:51.10 and 4:51.61, respectively. Saint Kate’s Margarte Menso officially earned a top eight finish in her freshman debut, touching 5th in 4:54.21.
Rounding out the field was Tuft’s Amy Socha (4:58.38), Kenyon’s Hannah Orbach-Mandel (4:59.27) and NYU’s Rachel Reistroffer (5:01.29).
WOMEN’S 200 YARD INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:58.29 3/21/2018, Crile Hart, Kenyon
WOMEN’S 50 YARD FREESTYLE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 22.48 3/21/2018, Fiona Muir, Emory
WOMEN’S 3 METER DIVING – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 517.10 3/20/2010, Hayley Emerick, Trinity (TX)
WOMEN’S 200 YARD MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:40.12 3/21/2018, Emory (Cheng, Lally, Campbell, Taylor)
