2019 International Swimming League, Lewisville: Day 2 Live Recap

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP B, MATCH 1
- Saturday, October 19th – Sunday, October 20th
- 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Central Time
- The LISD Westside Aquatic Center – Lewisville, TX
- Short Course Meters (SCM)
- Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers
- Live Stream, Event Schedule, and Viewer’s Guide
- U.S. Live Stream (ESPN3)
- Day 2 Start Lists
- Day One Complete Results
SwimSwam’s Jared Anderson provides live color commentary on each race in italics, below:
Lane Assignments
- New York Breakers, 131 points – Lanes 1-2
- Iron, 186 points – Lanes 3-4
- London Roar 253 points – Lanes 5-6
- LA Current, 234 points – Lanes 7-8
Thankful for the Breakers, anything to make my Trident look better