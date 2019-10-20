Katinka Confident Iron will be better in Budapest (Video)

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP B, MATCH 1

Reported by Anne Lepesant/Jared Anderson.

WOMEN’S 400 IM

Katinka Hosszu (IRO) – 4:26.32 Zsuzsanna Jakabos (IRO) – 4:29.66 Ella Eastin (LAC) – 4:31.84 Sydney Pickrem (LON) – 4:33.89 Emily Overholt (NYB) – 4:34.08 Boglarka Kapas (LAC) – 4:36.85 Anastasia Gorbenko (LAC) – 4:37.68 Abbey Harkin (NYB) – 4:45.27

Team Iron moves into the lead with a big 1-2 finish by Katinka Hosszu and Zsuzsanna Jakabos. Hosszu led the whole way, as you might expect from a 400 IM world record holder.

Iron is loaded in the longer races, much like DC was in Group A. They do exactly what they have to here, but it’s still going to be tough sledding to keep up with the rest of the group in relays. Hosszu was very solid, faster than Katie Ledecky was in Indy, but slower than Melanie Margalis’s winning time from both Group A meets.