Van Der Merwe Clocks 1:06.06 SCM 100 Breast British Junior Record

2019 MANCHESTER INT’L SWIM MEET
- Saturday, October 19th & Sunday, October 20th
- Manchester Aquatics Centre
- SCM
While competing at the 2019 Manchester International Swim Meet, 16-year-old Kayla Van Der Merwe fired off a new British Junior Record in the short course meters (SCM) 100 breaststroke.
Entering the meet, Van Der Merwe’s personal best in this event stood at the 1:07.21 she logged in 2018, an outing that represented the reigning British Junior Record.
Flash forward to this weekend, however, and the Winchester Penguin blasted a monster result of 1:06.06 to lay waste to that previous lifetime best and take gold in the 17&U category at the Manchester Aquatics Centre
Splits for Van Der Merwe’s record-setting performance include 31.28/34.78, giving her the victory, while also beating the senior final’s winning time of 1:06.77 produced by elite Loughborough athlete Jocelyn Ulyett.
Van Der Merwe’s performance rockets her up the British all-time rankings, all ages, now tying Corrie Scott for 10th.
The teen’s record is simply par for the course, with Van Der Merwe breaking out this summer with 100m breast gold (1:07.12) and 200m breast bronze (2:26.06) at the European Junior Championships. She followed that up with another set of medals at the World Junior Championships, claiming 50m breast silver (30.91) and 100m breast bronze (1:07.06), the latter of which stands as the British Age Record for 16-year-olds.
I think we are going to see that British junior record go down many times as the season goes on. Think she has a lot of potential to do some great things these next couple of years.
She really does. I saw her in December last year and put her name up on her, she hadn’t broken 1.10 LC at the time but somebody said to me she’d be the NR holder one day. Didn’t think she’d be within .7 of it just 9 months later.