Van Der Merwe Clocks 1:06.06 SCM 100 Breast British Junior Record

2019 MANCHESTER INT’L SWIM MEET

Saturday, October 19th & Sunday, October 20th

Manchester Aquatics Centre

SCM

Entries

SwimSwam meet preview

Results

While competing at the 2019 Manchester International Swim Meet, 16-year-old Kayla Van Der Merwe fired off a new British Junior Record in the short course meters (SCM) 100 breaststroke.

Entering the meet, Van Der Merwe’s personal best in this event stood at the 1:07.21 she logged in 2018, an outing that represented the reigning British Junior Record.

Flash forward to this weekend, however, and the Winchester Penguin blasted a monster result of 1:06.06 to lay waste to that previous lifetime best and take gold in the 17&U category at the Manchester Aquatics Centre

Splits for Van Der Merwe’s record-setting performance include 31.28/34.78, giving her the victory, while also beating the senior final’s winning time of 1:06.77 produced by elite Loughborough athlete Jocelyn Ulyett.

Van Der Merwe’s performance rockets her up the British all-time rankings, all ages, now tying Corrie Scott for 10th.

The teen’s record is simply par for the course, with Van Der Merwe breaking out this summer with 100m breast gold (1:07.12) and 200m breast bronze (2:26.06) at the European Junior Championships. She followed that up with another set of medals at the World Junior Championships, claiming 50m breast silver (30.91) and 100m breast bronze (1:07.06), the latter of which stands as the British Age Record for 16-year-olds.