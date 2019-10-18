City of Manchester Int’l Swim Meet Preview

2019 MANCHESTER INT’L SWIM MEET

Saturday, October 19th & Sunday, October 20th

Manchester Aquatics Centre

SCM

A number of British swimmers across the big club powerhouses are scheduled to compete at the 2019 Manchester International Swim Meet, which kicks off tomorrow, Saturday, October 19th.

Amateur and pro athletes alike will take to the Manchester Aquatics Centre pool, with age groupings concisely divided into ‘Open’ for 17/over and ‘Junior’ 16/under for women, along with ‘Open’ for 18/over and Junior 17/under for men.

Last year Japanese superstar Rikako Ikee made an appearance at the meet, with her coach Jiro Miki having ties to the British swimming community. Ikee has since been diagnosed with leukemia and is putting up a good fight while staying connected to her fans.

Below are key swimmers from the high-profile clubs expected to race this weekend.

Note that James Guy is entered in this meet as opposed to the International Swimming League (ISL) contest taking place among LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers. City of Manchester meet organizers confirmed to SwimSwam that he is indeed expected to race this weekend in his home nation.

Bath – Chloe Tutton, Georgia Coates, James Guy, Jessica Fullalove, Kieran Bird, Tom Derbyshire

City of Leeds – Leah Crisp

City of Sheffield – Cameron Brooks-Clarke, Charlie Brown, Elliot Clogg, Jay Lelliott

Ellesmere – Charlie Hutchison

Loughborough – Alice Dearing, Charlotte Atkinson, Emily Clarke, Emily Crane, Jocelyn Ulyett

Newcastle – Emily Large

Perth City – Stephen Milne

Poole – Jacob Peters

Stockport Metro – Katie Matts, Michael Gunning (JAM)

Winchester – Kayla Van Der Merwe