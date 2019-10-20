Guy Takes 200 Free; Hutchison & Van Der Merwe Rock PB’s At Manchester Int’l

2019 MANCHESTER INT’L SWIM MEET
- Saturday, October 19th & Sunday, October 20th
- Manchester Aquatics Centre
- SCM
- Entries
- SwimSwam meet preview
- Results
The annual Manchester International Swim Meet took place over the weekend, with both veterans and youngsters rising to the challenge.
Meet Highlights
World Champion James Guy notched a win, taking the men’s 200m free event in a time of 1:43.29. Guy’s lifetime best in this SCM format also represents the British National Record as 1:42.22 produced at a stop of the 2016 FINA World Cup.
Tonight, the next closest competitor was Perth City’s Stephen Milne who touched almost 5 seconds later in 1:48.25.
Ellesmere’s Charlie Hutchison raced his way to multiple wins for the men’s 17&U age group, starting with the 200m free. Clocking the only sub-1:51 outing of the field, Hutchison produced a mark of 1:49.79 to reap gold in his first individual event. This is Hutchison’s first time ever under the 1:50 threshold, with his previous PB represented by 1:50.68.
Hutchison followed up with a convincing 200m backstroke victory in a time of 1:57.08 for the younger set. That scorches his previous PB of 2:03.92 produced 3 years ago. Hutchison is creeping up on the British Junior Record of 1:56.70 held by Elliot Clogg.
The men’s 200m IM and 400m free also fell victim to Hutchison, with the Ellesmere College Titan registering respective efforts of 2:01.78 and 3:55.95. Hutchison owns the British Junior Record in the 2IM with a PB of 2:01.53, so he was very much within striking distance of that outing, falling only .25 short of matching the mark.
Loughborough’s Emily Crane was another multi-winner, getting gold across the 50m fly (26.69), 50m free (25.18) and 50m back races (27.21).
Plymouth Leander’s Laura Stephens and Newcastle’s Emily Large touched 1-2 in both the 100m and 200m fly races. Stephens took the 100m in 58.88 to Large’s 59.16 and also won the 200m fly in 2:06.47 to Large’s 2:06.60.
Jocelyn Ulyett collected double gold, taking the women’s 200m breast in 2:23.21 and the 100m breast in 1:06.77.
The British Junior Record holder in the LCM 100 breast, Kayla Van Der Merwe, impressed here, punching the clock in a time of 2:23.62 to win the younger women’s 200m breast final. She also clocked a mark of 31.88 to take the 50m breast.
Van Der Merwe produced a British Junior Record in the 100m breast sprint, clocking 1:06.06. Look for an additional post on that feat.
