Day 2 Start Lists – International Swimming League #3 (Lewisville, Texas)

2019 ISL Match #3 – Lewisville, Texas

The start lists for the 2nd day of the ISL’s 3rd meet of the 2019 season in Lewisville, Texas are out, and there have been some big changes.

The triple-points skins races, which end the session, should be the highlight of the day, with a much deeper field than we saw from Group A in the first 2 weekends. That includes Cate and Bronte Campbell, Pernille Blume, Ranomi Kromowidjojo on the women’s side, and Marcelo Chierighini, Michael Andrew, Vlad Morozov, Bruno Fratus, Ryan Held, Kyle Chalmers, and Nathan Adrian on the men’s side.

The only significant change on the women’s side was the addition of Beryl Gastaldello for the Current. Gastaldello is a versatile sprinters with big underwaters that could help sustain her through a deep run in the skins event. She replaces Farida Osman in the skins event, and will race alongside Margo Geer. With the Campbell sisters both swimming for the London Roar, that race will be all about trying to stem the bleeding of a potential 1-2 London finish.

TEAM STANDINGS AT THE END OF DAY 1

Roar – 253 Current – 234 Iron – 186 Breakers – 131

Other Changes: