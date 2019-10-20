Day 2 Start Lists – International Swimming League #3 (Lewisville, Texas)

2019 ISL Match #3 – Lewisville, Texas
- 2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP B, MATCH 1
- Saturday, October 19th – Sunday, October 20th
- 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Central Time
- The LISD Westside Aquatic Center – Lewisville, TX
- Short Course Meters (SCM)
- Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers
- Live Stream, Event Schedule, and Viewer’s Guide
- U.S. Live Stream (ESPN3)
- Day One Complete Results
- Day 2 Start Lists (REVISED)
The start lists for the 2nd day of the ISL’s 3rd meet of the 2019 season in Lewisville, Texas are out, and there have been some big changes.
The triple-points skins races, which end the session, should be the highlight of the day, with a much deeper field than we saw from Group A in the first 2 weekends. That includes Cate and Bronte Campbell, Pernille Blume, Ranomi Kromowidjojo on the women’s side, and Marcelo Chierighini, Michael Andrew, Vlad Morozov, Bruno Fratus, Ryan Held, Kyle Chalmers, and Nathan Adrian on the men’s side.
The only significant change on the women’s side was the addition of Beryl Gastaldello for the Current. Gastaldello is a versatile sprinters with big underwaters that could help sustain her through a deep run in the skins event. She replaces Farida Osman in the skins event, and will race alongside Margo Geer. With the Campbell sisters both swimming for the London Roar, that race will be all about trying to stem the bleeding of a potential 1-2 London finish.
TEAM STANDINGS AT THE END OF DAY 1
- Roar – 253
- Current – 234
- Iron – 186
- Breakers – 131
Other Changes:
- For the New York Breakers, who are currently in 4th place by 55 points, there have been a number of changes, including swapping Australian Clyde Lewis out of the 100 free and into the 400 free. Marius Kusch will take his place in the men’s 100 free.
- The LA Current, who are currently in 2nd place, have swapped Israeli teenager Anastasia Gorbenko into their lineup in the 200 IM over late addition to the roster Bailey Andison. Gorbenko will swim alongside Ella Eastin in that race.
- Gastaldello has added another race on day 2: she’ll slide into a spot in the 100 fly for the Current in stead of Aly Tetzloff. The Current roster is loaded with sprint butterfliers on the women’s side.
