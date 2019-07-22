2019 FINA World Championships: Day 2 Finals Preview

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2019 FINA World Championships continues with four more world champions to be crowned in a few hours along with four semifinals to determine the eight qualifiers to battle for a medal.

Day 2 Finals Events:

Men’s 100 Breast- Final

Women’s 100 Fly- Final

Men’s 100 Back- Semifinals

Women’s 100 Breast- Semifinals

Men’s 50 Fly- Final

Women’s 100 Back- Semifinals

Men’s 200 Free- Semifinals

Women’s 200 IM- Final

In three of tonight’s finals, many heavy-favorites will be swimming clear paths to re-writing their own names in the history books. While their battles may come easy, some other battles this session will feature many contenders in the same race for the world title. Defending world champions, rising stars, and international veterans will all take their shots at carving out a spot for them on the podium or top 8 finalists.

DAY 2 FINALS TOP STORYLINES TO FOLLOW: