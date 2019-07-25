2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

This morning’s prelims session features the preliminary rounds of the women’s 100 freestyle, men’s 200 backstroke, women’s 200 breaststroke, men’s 200 breaststroke, and the women’s 4 x 200 free relay.

Day 5 prelims heat sheets

Australian Cate Campbell has emerged as the fastest 100 freestyler on the women’s side this meet based on her multiple 51-low relay splits, while Sarah Sjostrom earned a medal in the 200 free last night and is OK after needing oxygen after the 200 free. The Swede was 52.23 leading off her nation’s 4×100 free relay, and she’s the fastest swimmer thus far based solely on flat starts (which is, of course, excluding the fact that Campbell and Simone Manuel have split sub-52 this meet already). It’ll be the first individual race for Manuel and her fellow American Mallory Comerford.

The men’s 200 backstroke will see Russian Evgeny Rylov take on the field. After his 51.97 in the 100 back last night leading off Russia’s mixed medley relay, Rylov looks incredibly dangerous — the 200 back is his better event of the two, after all. His teammate Anton Chupkov will contest the 200 breast in a field that is incredibly deep; 20 men are entered under 2:10. On the women’s side, we’ll see how well Lilly King has figured out the 200 breast, though it’s Russian Yulia Efimova who has sub-2:20 potential.

Finally, with no news on Katie Ledecky‘s status after she still wasn’t feeling well enough to swim yesterday morning, the U.S. women may be trekking on without her in the women’s 4×200 free relay. She won’t be on the relay this morning– the lineups for that relay are available here.

