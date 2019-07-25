2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
- Meet site
- Competition Schedule
- FinaTV Live Stream
- Entry Lists
- Results
This morning’s prelims session features the preliminary rounds of the women’s 100 freestyle, men’s 200 backstroke, women’s 200 breaststroke, men’s 200 breaststroke, and the women’s 4 x 200 free relay.
Day 5 prelims heat sheets
Australian Cate Campbell has emerged as the fastest 100 freestyler on the women’s side this meet based on her multiple 51-low relay splits, while Sarah Sjostrom earned a medal in the 200 free last night and is OK after needing oxygen after the 200 free. The Swede was 52.23 leading off her nation’s 4×100 free relay, and she’s the fastest swimmer thus far based solely on flat starts (which is, of course, excluding the fact that Campbell and Simone Manuel have split sub-52 this meet already). It’ll be the first individual race for Manuel and her fellow American Mallory Comerford.
The men’s 200 backstroke will see Russian Evgeny Rylov take on the field. After his 51.97 in the 100 back last night leading off Russia’s mixed medley relay, Rylov looks incredibly dangerous — the 200 back is his better event of the two, after all. His teammate Anton Chupkov will contest the 200 breast in a field that is incredibly deep; 20 men are entered under 2:10. On the women’s side, we’ll see how well Lilly King has figured out the 200 breast, though it’s Russian Yulia Efimova who has sub-2:20 potential.
Finally, with no news on Katie Ledecky‘s status after she still wasn’t feeling well enough to swim yesterday morning, the U.S. women may be trekking on without her in the women’s 4×200 free relay. She won’t be on the relay this morning– the lineups for that relay are available here.
WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 2018, 51.71
- World Junior Record: Penny Oleksiak (Canada), 2016, 52.70
- World Championships Record: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 2018, 51.71
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Simone Manuel (USA), 52.27
TOP 16 – SEMIFINALS QUALIFIERS
MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS
- World Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA), 2009, 1:51.92
- World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (Russia), 2017, 1:55.14
- World Championships Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA), 2009, 1:51.92
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Evgeny Rylov (RUS), 1:53.61
TOP 16 – SEMIFINALS QUALIFIERS
WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS
- World Record: Rikke Moller Pedersen (Denmark), 2013, 2:19.11
- World Junior Record: Viktoria Gunes (Turkey), 2016, 2:19.64
- World Championships Record: Rikke Moller Pedersen (Denmark), 2013, 2:19.11
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Yulia Efimova (Russia), 2:19.64
TOP 16 – SEMIFINALS QUALIFIERS
MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS
- World Record: Ippei Watanabe (Japan), 2017, 2:06.67
- World Junior Record: Qin Haiyang (China), 2017, 2:09.39
- World Championships Record: Anton Chupkov (Russia), 2017, 2:06.96
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Anton Chupkov (Russia), 2:06.96
TOP 16 – SEMIFINALS QUALIFIERS
WOMEN’S 4×200 FREE RELAY – PRELIMS
- World Record: China, 2009, 7:42.08
- World Junior Record: Canada, 2017, 7:51.47
- World Championships Record: China, 2009, 7:42.08
- 2017 Defending World Champion: USA, 7:43.39
TOP 8 – FINALS QUALIFIERS
VIEW RELAY LINEUPS HERE
Since Milak took down Phelps’ supersuited 200 fly record it should be a matter of time before someone takes down Peirsol’s supersuited 200 back record since the 200 back/fly tend to be close together in terms of time. Though unlikely Rylov could have a shot this weekend!
I found this interesting, Phelps held the 200 fly WR for 18 years (March 30, 2001 – July 24, 2019)!
Obviously, he still holds the 400 IM WR (since August 15, 2002) and that looks to stand at least a decade if not more.
Anyways, Milak is very special to take that title away from Phelps.
Is Lochte’s London 400IM swim the textile WR, or has Phelps been quicker?
Phelps has not been quicker in textile
Either way it appears that Ryan Lochte’s textile 200 back record of 1:52.96 will be toast after this week
another “end of an era” moment then – Phelps doesn’t have a textile WR now
What about the 07 record?
In the article series “Which super-suited records can be broken?” both the 200 Fl/400 IM records were in Tier 3 (longshots with some possibility.)
Although he is our competitor we greatly commend Kristof Milak for his amazing barrier breaking swim.
No way that 400 IM lasts a decade…
I think he’ll get into the 1:52s… I think Lochte’s 1:52.94 is 2nd fastest time ever, no?
Not the mixed medley relay!
just the 800 free relay ….relax
I was just correcting the article that had the mixed medley instead of the 800 in its first inception
Who here is still trying to comprehend Milak’s WR?
Everyone in the world except milak
Even Milak was surprised lmao
Honestly never thought the 200 fly record was that incredible. For someone with speed to go 49 100 fly and the endurance to go 4:03 400 IM I think even Phelps figured he should be faster. Out in 52 he couldn’t muster a couple of 28s or even low 29s?