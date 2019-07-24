Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Sarah Sjostrom Needed Oxygen Mask After 200 Free Bronze, Is OK Now

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sarah Sjostrom posted a photo on Instagram today showing medical staff attending to her after the 200 freestyle final. In the picture, Sjostrom is lying next to a stretcher and receiving what appears to be oxygen through an oxygen mask.

Feels after 200m freestyle! Right!? 😳😂 FYI I'm fine now… And super happy with my bronze 😍

The Swedish star is a 7-time world champ as well as an Olympic champ. She’s already won a silver and a bronze this week in Gwangju – the former in the 100 fly and the latter in tonight’s 200 free. At age 25, Sjostrom has spent several years suggesting she’s done with the 200 free, a tough event to add to an already-crowded event lineup. This spring, Sjostrom indicated she probably wouldn’t swim the 200 free at Worlds this summer:

“I am not 15 anymore so it’s a little difficult for me to do too many events,” Sjostrom said at the time.

Somewhere along the line, though, her decision changed. Sjostrom went 1:54.78 tonight for World Champs bronze. The 200 was a veteran-heavy event, with 30-year-old Federica Pellegrini – who has also publicly retired from the event only to return – winning gold and the 25-year-old Sjostrom bronze.

Rush!

Once you go 200 free, you never go back.

2 hours ago
Scoobysnak

Sprinters gonna sprint…

2 hours ago
Emanuele

I just love Sarah. That post is fantastic

