Sarah Sjostrom probably won’t swim the 200 free at World Championships

Sarah Sjostrom is one of the most complete and versatile swimmers of the moment. The Swedish star raced this weekend at the FINA Champions Swim Series in Budapest, where she grabbed 5 individual golds and one silver in relays.

Sjostrom won at day 1 in Budapest the 100 butterfly (56.78) and 100 freestyle (53.03) and at day 2 the 50 freestyle (23.97), 50 butterfly (25.32) and 200 freestyle (1:56.58). Each victory is paid 10,000$, therefore the olympic champion earned in Budapest a total of 53,000$ and currently leads the money table of the whole Champions Series with 104,000$ so far.

The Swede races usually the 50/100 butterfly and 50/100 freestyle in major competitions, being the last time she raced the 200 free at the 2016 Olympics, where she grabbed silver in a time of 1:54.08. After the Olympics, Sjostrom announced she would not swim the 200 free again.

However, the 25-year-old has been consistently racing the event this season. She swam the 200 free in April at the Helsinki Swim meet putting an effort of 1:55.44, and at the Swim Open Stockholm clocking a season best of 1:55.39. Today she managed to grab her 3rd victory of the evening in a massive effort of 1:56.58.

When asked if she will include the 200 free in her schedule for the World Championships, she answered: “Probably not, it’s already a very busy schedule for me already with the 100 fly, 100 free and also the 50 free and 50 fly, so I need some days for recovery, I am not 15 anymore so it’s a little difficult for me to do too many events.”

Regarding the event in which she became Olympic champion and is 4-time world champion, the 100 butterfly, the speedster added: “I know I can swim better and faster than I do now, I will be much faster when it really matters. (…) Hopefully at World Champs I will be under 56.”