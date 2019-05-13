Swimming’s TopTenTweets: A Regrettable Race

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

10.

What are the odds of this? Shared with Janet a few years ago at the ‘12 Trials but posting for all. Any other coincidences out there? @swimswamnews @janetevans pic.twitter.com/XuE694kq8q — Mr Smarty Pants (@chapswim) May 12, 2019

New rule: every swim legend gets an intersection in their name.

9.

We made a new friend today! He’s our bird of the day, Maverick. Who knew birds liked to do starts and swim? #GoFish #FishFriends #FishAreFriendsNotFood #IndoorPool? pic.twitter.com/eifjJE4j0e — Fish Aquatics (@FISH_aquatics) May 7, 2019

Um, #IndoorPool??

8.

Classic.

7.

World records💥 in the 1500 free and 800 free (@ the 800 split 😀) Great weekend racing here in Cincinnati! Ready to get home and back to work 💪🏻 @SpeedoUSA #teamspeedo #distancewimmer #gothedistance pic.twitter.com/uozuVfcxIz — Becca Meyers (@becca_meyers) May 12, 2019

Two-for-one!

6.

Big Olympic rings flex here.

5.

Phew!!! Just glad A) I threw a strike and B) I didn’t bounce it like @WaterPoloCoachK https://t.co/kZrnaggiuS — Greg Meehan (@Stanford_W_Swim) May 11, 2019

The SHADE!!

4.

Real talk: I’ll most likely fall asleep at my graduation since it’s after Saturday morning practice. #Swimmerslife #sorrymom — The Zach of Harting (@hartingz) May 9, 2019

Relatable.

3.

A bit of overspeed work this morning 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y24Kr1dhnY — Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty) May 10, 2019

Cannot fathom a turnover rate this high.

2.

We’ll just leave this here.

1.

I would never race Matt Grevers in a 100m free on purpose. Regrettably, it happened by accident today and I got absolutely cooked — Josh Prenot (@JoshPrenot) May 11, 2019

Josh was on a roll this week with the No. 1 and 2 spots, and we love a world in which Olympics accidentally race each other in off events for money.

