Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: A Regrettable Race

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

View this post on Instagram

Happy Mother’s Day to all of the swim moms out there. Thank you for being swim taxis, cheerleaders, coaches, friends, and team moms, all in one. The sport wouldn’t be the same without you. #happymothersday #swimmom #arenawaterinstinct

A post shared by arenausa (@arenausa) on

#aw.

10.

New rule: every swim legend gets an intersection in their name.

9.

Um, #IndoorPool??

8.

View this post on Instagram

The first ever swim photo of me and my mom Photo dated 6/7/92 Almost 27 years later, and I can’t wait to have my biggest fan in Bloomington next week for another swim meet

A post shared by Zane Grothe (@zane_growth_ee) on

Classic.

7.

Two-for-one!

6.

Big Olympic rings flex here.

5.

The SHADE!!

4.

Relatable.

3.

Cannot fathom a turnover rate this high.

2.

We’ll just leave this here.

1.

Josh was on a roll this week with the No. 1 and 2 spots, and we love a world in which Olympics accidentally race each other in off events for money.

Thanks to Arena for supporting Swimming’s TopTenTweets.  Arena is the authentic waterwear brand for athletes and real sport lovers. Wherever there is sport in the water, there is Arena.  In 2012, Arena became the Exclusive Outfitter of the U.S. National Team and Title Sponsor of USA Swimming’s Grand Prix Series. A company with a rich, 40-year history of providing top swimming technology, Arena continues to lead the industry with its excellence in racing gear. Proud producers of the POWERSKIN Carbon-Pro Mark 2, Arena outfits some of the world’s fastest swimmers in its cutting-edge suit technology. For our full line of racing, training and accessories, visit www.arenausa.com.

Arena Instagram – @ArenaUSA

Arena Facebook – @ArenaUSA

Arena Twitter – @ArenaUSA

Arena USA is a SwimSwam Partner

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in media studies and American studies at Claremont McKenna College, where she swims distance freestyle for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps team. Outside of SwimSwam, she has bylines at Yahoo Sports, SB Nation, and The Student Life newspaper.

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!