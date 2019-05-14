Zachary Moody Commits to Ball State for 2019-20

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Zachary Moody from Charleston, South Carolina has announced he will be swimming for Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana next fall. He plans to study applied mathematics.

“I’m super excited to finally announce my commitment to swim and study at Ball State University in the fall! My goals in this sport align with the direction that Coach J is taking the team, and I am thrilled to be a part of this upward trajectory. I’d like to thank my family, friends, and all of my coaches over the years who have helped me to reach my goals. I can’t wait to spend my next four years as a Cardinal! Chirp Chirp!”

A senior at Academic Magnet School, Moody placed third in the 500 free (4:54.72) and sixth in the 200 IM (2:00.26) at the 2018 SCHSL 3A State Swimming and Diving Championships. He also contributed to ACM’s third-place 200 free and 400 free relays. In club swimming, where he represents South Carolina Swim Club, Moody recently updated his PBs in the 500/1000/1650 free and 400 IM at Greensboro Sectionals, where he finaled in the 500 IM.

Moody would have finished 11th in the mile at the 2019 MAC Men’s Championships. He also would have scored in the B final of the 400 IM. He will overlap two years with sophomore Davis Meyn, Ball State’s top scorer in the distance free events at conference.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:21.53

1000 free – 9:44.33

500 free – 4:41.83

200 free – 1:44.79

200 IM – 1:58.60

400 IM – 4:13.40

200 breast – 2:14.46

