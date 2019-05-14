Massachusetts D1 Runner-up Henry Keegan Commits to Seton Hall

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Henry Keegan from Needham, Massachusetts has announced his commitment to swim for Seton Hall University next fall, joining Gennarino Conzemius in the class of 2023.

“The moment I stepped on campus and met with coach Sapp, I knew Seton Hall was the place for me. I cannot thank my family, friends, and coaches enough for where I am today. And a special thanks to coach Danny, who helped me become the swimmer and human I am today. I cannot wait for the next 4 years! #HALLin”

Keegan is a senior at Needham High School. A versatile swimmer who excels across the board, he was runner-up in the 200 IM (1:56.09), placed 6th in the 500 free (4:50.66), swam breast on the 6th-place 200 medley relay (27.42), and anchored the 7th-place 400 free relay (48.46) at the 2019 MIAA Boys’ Division I State Meet.

Keegan swims for Gator Swim Club under Chris Morgan and Alex Cronin. He is a NCSA qualifier in the 200 IM and has made giant strides over the past two years. Since the start of his senior year in high school he has notched PBs in the SCY 50 free, 50/100/200 breast, 50 fly, and 100/200 IM. He recently kicked off long course season with a new time in the 200 breast. Last summer he went lifetime bests in the 200/400 free, 100/200 breast, 200 fly, and 200 IM at the Northeast Swimming Senior Long Course Championships. Most recently, Keegan competed at NCSA Spring Championships, swimming the 50 free 50/100 breast, 50 fly, and 100/200 IM.

The Big East scores just an A final and a B final at its championship meet. To score at conference this past season, t took 1:53.43 in the 200 IM, 4:09.66 in the 400 IM, 1:53.06 in the 200 fly, and 2:13.45 in the 200 breast.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 1:56.09

400 IM – 4:13.00

200 free – 1:44.51

200 fly – 1:57.54

100 fly – 53.28

200 breast – 2:14.47

100 breast – 1:00.30

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.