PA Breaststroker Gennarino Conzemius Commits to Seton Hall

Gennarino Conzemius, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, has signed a National Letter of Intent with Seton Hall University for the class of 2023. Conzemius swims year-round with Mount Lebanon Aqua Club.

“I am thrilled to officially announce my commitment to continue my swimming and academic careers at Seton Hall University! The biggest of thanks to my coaches, teammates, and family who have supported me throughout this journey. Go Pirates! 🔹☠️🔹#BigEastChamps #HALLin”

Conzemius is a senior at Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh. He specializes in breaststroke and at the 2018 PIAA AAA Championships last February, he placed 8th in the 100 breast (57.89) and contributed a leg (48.91) to the 11th-place 400 free relay. Just after high school season, he competed at Akron Sectionals and made B finals in both the 100 breast and 200 breast, finishing 16th and 11th, respectively. He finished the meet with new PBs in the 50/100 free, 200 breast, and 400 IM. This summer, Conzemius had a particularly strong showing at Eastern Zone Senior Long Course Championships. He placed 4th in the 100 breast, 7th in the 200 breast, and 18th in the 200 IM, and he updated his LCM times in the 50/100 free, 100/200 breast, and 200 IM.

Conzemius would have added points to the Pirates’ tally at 2018 Big East Championships in the B finals of the 100 breast and 200 breast. He will join a Seton Hall breaststroke group headed by current junior Josh Tosoni, who was conference champion in both distances last year.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 57.55

200 breast – 2:07.88

50 free – 22.10

100 free – 48.74