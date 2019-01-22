MSHSAA Class 2 Runner-up Cameron Murphy Commits to Wyoming

Cameron Murphy, a senior at Liberty High School in Liberty, Missouri, has committed to swim at the University of Wyoming next fall. He will join Robert Mitchell in the class of 2023.

“I’m so excited and honored to announce my commitment to The University of Wyoming to continue my athletic and academic career! It was clear after my visit that UW truly cares about its athletes, and the team atmosphere was very welcoming and amazing. Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, and friends for helping me get to this point! Once again I’m so excited to have this opportunity! Go Pokes!”

Murphy is a USA Scholastic All-American who specializes in distance free, fly, and IM. He swims year-round for the Tsunami Swim Team of K.C. At the recent Missouri High School Boys Class 2 State Championships, he took second in the 500 free (4:37.12) and third in the 200 free (1:42.05); he contributed the butterfly leg (23.63) to Liberty’s 3rd-place medley relay and swam (47.89) on the 3rd-place 400 free relay.

Murphy recently competed at 2018 Winter Juniors West in the 200/500 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM and notched a PB in the IM. This summer he swam the 200/400 free, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM at 2018 NCSA Summer Championships. He finaled in the 400 free and 200 fly and wrapped up the summer with PBs in the 100/200/400/800 free, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

The Cowboys under head coach Dave Denniston won the conference title at 2018 WAC Championships. Murphy would have added points to Wyoming’s tally with top-16 appearances in the 500 free, 1650 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM, and a C-final appearance in the 200 free. Murphy will overlap a year with freestylers, Seth Borgert and Jacob Harlan, both of whom scored in the top-8 of the mile and the top-16 of the 500 free. Borgert was also an A-finalist in the 400 IM, where the Cowboys occupied half the lanes. The other three, conference champion Wade Nelson, Eric Oelson, and Ryan Ball, were seniors last year.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:42.05

500 free – 4:35.27

1000 free – 9:32.58

1650 free – 16:22.35

200 fly – 1:51.50

400 IM – 4:04.77