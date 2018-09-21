Robert Mitchell Commits to Swim at Wyoming Next Fall

Napa, California-native Robert Mitchell has announced his intention to swim at the University of Wyoming in 2019-20.

“I am happy to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Wyoming to further my academic and athletic career. I want to thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for all of the support over the years. Wyoming is a special place and Coach Dave, Coach Jim, and Coach Harmilee have a program ready for the national stage. I can’t wait to be a cowboy!! #UWyo #7220 #OneWyoming”

Mitchell is a member of Terrapins Swim Team out of Concord, California. He specializes in distance freestyle but swims back and fly, as well. He had an outstanding junior year of high school, going best times in all his top events in both short-course and long-course seasons. Mitchell wrapped up his summer campaign with his first Winter Juniors cuts in the 400 free (4:06.18) and 800 free (8:31.27) at Far Westerns, where he placed second in the latter (he only swam prelims in the 400). He also went a best time in the 200 free (1:57.38). The previous week he had notched lifetime bests in the 100 free (54.65), 200 back, (2:12.09), and 100 fly (59.78) at Santa Clarita Sectionals.

Mitchell’s short-course times, all achieved in the spring of 2018, would have scored for the Cowboys at 2018 WAC Championships in the 1650 (9th), 500 free (B final), 200 free (C-final bubble), and 200 back (C final). He will have 1 year of overlap with Wyoming distance specialists Seth Borgert and Jacob Harlan.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 15:53.68

1000 free – 9:31.73

500 free – 4:33.39

200 free – 1:43.56

200 back – 1:52.82