1145 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

HEAD SWIM COACH

Establishing a swim program that emphasizes the general philosophy outlined by the Club. Hiring and firing the associate coaches and negotiating their contracts within the guidelines and

approved budgets set by the Club. Being responsible for the behavior, discipline and actions of athletes during practices, competitions, and other organized swim team activities. Coaching one training group on a daily basis and other training groups on a temporary basis as required to maintain the continuity of the training groups.

FULL TIME HEAD SITE AND AGE GROUP SWIM TEAM COACH

The Head Site and Age-Group Coach is responsible for coaching and managing the West Y Branch of the Boise Y Swim Team, as well as supporting the Boise Y Swim Team Head Coach with administrative duties, coaching of senior and national groups, and age group coaching duties as assigned by the Head Coach. This position will oversee safety, volunteer and staff development, team member development, seasonal planning, daily workouts, and goal setting.

HEAD COACH

Aquakids Swim Team in Conway, AR has an immediate opening for a Head Coach. We are seeking a passionate coach committed to motivating and developing athletes from novice to state and national levels. The team currently has around 110 registered swimmers ages 6-18. The team currently has swimmers qualified for Zones, Sectionals, NSCA Juniors, Junior Nationals and National team members.

SINGAPORE NATIONAL ARTISTIC SWIMMING ASSISTANT COACH

Report to the Vice President (Artistic Swimming), National Artistic Swimming Head Coach and responsible in supporting the Executive Director. To ensure, that within the guidelines and constraints determined by Singapore Swimming Association (SSA), the assistant coach will assist the Head Coach in the overall high performance organisation and management of the Singapore National Artistic Swimming Team.

SWIMMING TEACHER NEEDED IN THE CARIBBEAN

Tasks & Responsibilities:

Driving to clients homes and apartment complexes for swim lessons

Teaching all ages

Being Proficient with software

Communicating with clients

HEAD SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Duties include, but are not limited to: successful recruitment of academically and athletically prepared student-athletes; supervision of an assistant coach; a commitment to student-athlete health and welfare; directing skill instruction and development; coordination of team travel; effective budget management; and monitoring the academic progress of student-athletes.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Under the supervision of the Head Swim Coach, coach various groups of the age group swim team, with focus on the Jr. Longhorn and Longhorn groups. Give one-on-one and group instruction to improve swimmers’ technique and conditioning. Assist with practice planning, evaluation of swimmers, and assist with practice scheduling.

TYR SEEKS SPORTS PROMOTION REPRESENTATIVE, SOUTH EAST

TYR’s Sports Promotion Representative is the perfect opportunity for you to stay at the pool. Your swim background makes you the ideal candidate to support and promote the TYR brand at major competitions and events. At these events you will ensure brand visibility, and support our professional athletes and sponsored teams including swimming, diving and water polo.

FULL TIME DEVELOPMENTAL AGE GROUP / LEAD SITE COACH

SSAN is a fast growing club in the Spring/Woodlands area of Houston, Gulf Swimming. In our 10th year, with a roster of over 280 athletes, we are seeking an experienced coach to work with multiple practice groups within our program at 1 site. SSAN is a coach owned program. All team decisions are based on the continued focus of Building the Base through dedication, excellence, and tradition.

SPORT DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR – MINNESOTA SWIMMING-LSC

Minnesota Swimming Inc. (MN Swimming) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit Local Swimming Committee representing USA Swimming in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Approximately 65 swim clubs, 8,700 year-round athletes and 800 non-athletes constitute the membership. MN Swimming exists to serve the competitive swimming community from introductory swimmers to national and Olympic champions. More information is available at www.mnswim.org.

FULL & PART-TIME SWIM INSTRUCTORS, SUPERVISORS & LIFEGUARDS

Love kids? Want to make a huge difference in their lives? We can help you advance in your aquatics career or in whatever you choose. The Little Dolphins Swim Academy is a stand alone swim school in central New Jersey. Our facility is warm, clean and built so that we can teach seven days a week. We are growing fast and have openings for full and part-time instructors (if you are the right person, we will pay you to train you) and lifeguards.

THE RACE CLUB SEEKS SWIM COACH

The Race Club, with locations in the amazing tropical paradise of Islamorada in the Florida Keys and in Coronado, California, is hiring for all staff coaching positions ranging from beginner coaches to experienced, professional coaches and everything in between.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Head Swim Coach (Age Group) will lead, design and foster systematic growth from the youngest novices to the Advanced Age Group level programs while working within the Team Mission, Vision, and Values of the National Training Center Aquatics swim team.

SPEEDO – SPORTS MARKETING RESPRESENTATIVE TEMP (BOSTON AREA)

Manage contract deliverables for sponsored teams, athletes and coaches. Actively drive team sales through sponsorship and promotional programs. Support sales and accounts at events in the Boston area.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

As the largest provider of family fitness programs and facilities, the Y continues to do all it can to serve its target market – families. Haverford Township residents have never had a community YMCA. This YMCA is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of the residents with family friendly programming.

ASSISTANT MEN AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

Stevens Institute of Technology invites applications for the full-time position of Assistant Men and Women’s Swimming Coach. Stevens is a member of the Empire 8 and NCAA Division III and offers 26 varsity sports (13 for men and 13 for women), 13 club sports, a wide variety of intramural sports and special events, an extensive outdoor adventure program and a wide selection of wellness/fitness classes. Located in Hoboken, New Jersey, a historic small town that is just minutes away from Manhattan, Stevens has an enrollment of over 3,100 undergraduate students.

THE BOLLES SCHOOL SEEKS HEAD SWIM COACH

The Bolles School is a private college preparatory school with an international reputation for excellence. Located in Jacksonville, Florida, the school enrolls more than 1,650 day and boarding students in pre- kindergarten through grade 12 on four campuses. Bolles focuses on a complete education that emphasizes excellence in academics, the arts, athletics and other activities like clubs and community service. Students can pursue their interests and learn to balance a rich variety of activities.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Vicksburg Swim Association in Vicksburg, Mississippi (VSA) is a growing age group swim team with a current enrollment of 70+ swimmers. We offer a year round competitive age group program utilizing 1 outdoor and 2 indoor facilities. VSA is a 501c3 organization with an active and experienced parent board of directors.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING & DIVING COACH

Founded in 1848, Rhodes College is a highly selective, private, residential, undergraduate college, located in Memphis, Tennessee. We aspire to graduate students with a lifelong passion for learning, a compassion for others, and the ability to translate academic study and personal concern into effective leadership and action in their communities and the world. We encourage applications from candidates interested in helping us achieve this vision.

ST. JOSEPH’S PREP HEAD SWIM COACH

St. Joseph’s Preparatory is a Catholic, Jesuit, independent four-year college preparatory school located on the northern edge of center city Philadelphia. Founded in 1851, this highly selective, all male school serves nearly 1,000 young men “to become men for and with others.” Students come from diverse economic, geographic, racial and ethnic backgrounds from throughout the Philadelphia metropolitan area. The Prep develops leaders of intellectual distinction, men of faith and integrity, men who are committed to social justice and community service, men open to growth, and men who are loving. At the Prep, classroom and chapel intersect with the religious formation of mind and heart.

WAVE AQUATICS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Executive Director provides strategic leadership and direction to ensure Wave Aquatics achieves its mission through providing high-quality aquatics programming to Puget Sound’s Eastside community. In collaboration with the Board of Directors and the staff leadership team, the Executive Director is the key thought leader of the organization and responsible for developing and ensuring implementation of all strategic plans and initiatives. The Executive Director directly supervises the staff leadership team, which is comprised of: Aquatics Director, Swim Team Head Coach, Masters Head Coach, Water Polo Head Coach, and the Business Manager/Controller.

FULL TIME HEAD COACH FOR COMPETITIVE SWIM TEAM IN VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

We believe in focusing on the positive and building team camaraderie. The coach will work with our parents to create a unified team to help each athlete attain their goals in swimming. We are looking for someone who is passionate about swimming and excited to serve as a mentor, educator and role model. The current group of swimmers include a large number of Florida Age Group and Senior qualifiers/competitors with a goal to increase that number in the near future.

ASSISTANT COACH – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is a private, comprehensive college and the oldest college in Florida. Florida Southern maintains its commitment to academic excellence through more than 50 undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business, accounting, education, and nursing. Florida Southern has a 15:1 student-to-faculty ratio; is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning; and boasts 30 NCAA Division II national championships. It is ranked among the Top 20 Best Universities in the South by U.S. News and World Report; named a 2016 Top ROI College by Forbes; and included in The Princeton Review’s 381 Best Colleges and The Fiske Guide to Colleges 2017.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

MSA current has 600+ year-round swimmers on the team ranging from 6-18 years old, with novice swimmers to Senior National qualifiers. MSA has 4 sites in the Charlotte area and is hiring new Assistant Age Group Coaches at 2 of these locations.

MARLINS OF RALEIGH SWIM TEAM SEEKING FULL TIME COACH

The coach must have technical expertise, outstanding organizational skills, strong communication skills and demonstrated success. 4-8 years coaching experience is preferred along with 4 year college degree and pass all USA Swimming background checks. Recruiting new swimmers from the summer league will be part of the the job duties as well as office hours. Applicants will only be considered who currently reside in the US.

ASSISTANCE AGE GROUP COACH – PART TIME

We are seeking an enthusiastic and organized age group coach. We are looking for someone who is dedicated to developing quality age group swimmers through our established curriculum focused on fundamental stroke technique. This coach will be working directly with our Head Coach to establish technically efficient swimmers.

Friends Select School is currently seeking applicants for a part-time Assistance Age Group to assistant our year-round age group team of approximately 70 athletes aligned by four levels

AQUATIC COORDINATOR / ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

As a living, learning and working community, Susquehanna University affirms its commitment to being an engaged, culturally inclusive campus. As we seek to embody the rich diversity of the human community, we commit ourselves to the full participation of persons who represent the breadth of human difference. The university encourages candidates from historically underrepresented groups to apply. Susquehanna University is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

ASSISTANT COACH – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Under supervision of the Head Coach, provide support with coaching, recruiting, meet management, organizing and administering day-to-day operations of the swimming and diving program; provide support with team fund-raising activities, community services, etc.; support the academic progress of student-athletes; and show commitment to and responsibility for adhering to all rules and regulations of Drexel University, the Colonial Athletic Association, and the NCAA.

AQUATICS MANAGER

The Multnomah Athletic Club is currently looking to fill the position of a Aquatics Manager. The MAC is a private members-only Athletic Club located in downtown Portland, Oregon and recently celebrated its 125th year. The MAC swim team is a USA Swimming level 4, Bronze medal club (2013) with approximately 130 swimmers actively participating.

SENIOR ASSISTANT

North Coast Aquatics is looking for an experienced coach to work with our top two senior (high school aged) programs at our largest facility in Carlsbad, CA. The right candidate should have experience with all abilities from CIF qualifiers to national level. The position will include approximately 30 hours on deck (3-730 M-F & 7-10am Sat) Coach should be available for meets at least once a month. Strength training and/or dryland knowledge a plus.

ASSISTANT COACH FOR BALL STATE SWIMMING & DIVING

Under supervision of the Head Coach, provide support with coaching, recruiting, meet management, organizing and administering day-to-day operations of the swimming and diving program; provide support with team fund-raising activities, community services, etc.; support the academic progress of student-athletes; and show commitment to and responsibility for adhering to all rules and regulations of Ball State University, the Mid-American Conference, and the NCAA; and pass the NCAA certification examination on an annual basis.

ASSISTANT/ASSOCIATE SWIMMING COACH & AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Full time, year round position responsible for providing training and guidance to foster skill development and teamwork among student-athletes, facilitating the integration of athletics into each student’s educational experience. This position is also responsible for overseeing all activities, programs and maintenance of the Kunkel Aquatics Center.

SUMMER SWIM COACH – DANVILLE SEA DEVILS, DANVILLE, CA

The Danville Sea Devils are a non-profit, recreational swim team whose mission is to provide an opportunity for swimmers to develop important skills and compete with other swimmers in the community. We are a part of the Valley Swim Association and our meets are primarily against other VSA teams. Our vision is a swim team that promotes teamwork, pride and excellence through training and competition at all ability levels.

HEAD COACH

Life Time Swim Princeton is seeking a passionate leader to grow within the Life Time organization. The Head Site Coach would be responsible for the development & growth of our swim team at our Princeton, NJ center, which will be the 7th satellite location for the Life Time New Jersey Swim Team.

WESTFIELD AREA YMCA SEEKS SWIM COACH

The Westfield Area YMCA is a nonprofit human service organization dedicated to developing the full potential of every individual and family in the communities it serves through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all.

ASSISTANT COACH, SWIMMING & DIVING

Attracting students from across the country and around the globe, Wheaton College is a highly selective, four-year, private liberal arts college with a student body of almost 1,700. Wheaton’s residential campus, one of the loveliest in New England, is located in Norton, Massachusetts, between Boston and Providence, R.I.

MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING HEAD COACH

The Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving head coach is responsible leading a successful Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving program at Manchester University. This will include managing all aspects of coaching, eligibility, recruitment, retention, budget and scheduling. The Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving head coach is also responsible for fundraising for the Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving program and instructing physical ESAT up to six hours per academic year based on other duties assigned.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING COACH

The Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Coach reports to the Director of Athletics. The head coach is responsible for all phases of a highly competitive NCAA Division II swimming & diving program including, but not limited to, practice and meet preparation, recruiting, hiring and supervision of assistant coaches, budget management, alumni and public relations, and adherence to the rules of the NCAA, the Conference and Fresno Pacific University. The head coach must be committed to student-athletes’ academic, personal, athletic and spiritual growth and development, and demonstrate the ability to successfully recruit and motivate NCAA Division II student-athletes.

IMMEDIATE OPENING – HEAD COACH VIRGINIA GATORS HARRISONBURG SITE

Virginia Gators, Harrisonburg is a year round board-governed USA Swimming Club founded in the 1970’s and located in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. With 100+ swimmers, the team ranges in age and ability from novice level to ISCA Junior National qualifiers. Virginia Gators, Harrisonburg is a satellite team of the Virginia Gators in Roanoke, VA, a 2018 USA Swimming Gold medal club.

HEAD SITE COACHES – ASHEVILLE, NC AND SWANNANOA, NC

The Smoky Mountain Aquatic Club Head Site Coach must be motivated, energetic, and eager to learn, with a clear passion for teaching and working with children. The Head Site coach will be working with athletes ages 4-18 with abilities ranging from the novice to Junior National Level athletes across two locations. As the team is growing, this position has a potential to become full time.

ASSISTANT WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

Illinois State University invites applications for the position of Assistant Swim Coach. The Assistant Swim Coach, under the direction of the Head Swim Coach, is responsible for assisting with various coaching, management, and administrative duties of the swim program as assigned by the Head Coach. The assistant coach is responsible for conducting any duties or activities with integrity and within the rules of the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA), the Missouri Valley Conference and/or Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVC or MVFC), the State of Illinois, Illinois State University, and the Athletics Department.

2019 SUMMER SWIM TEAM HEAD COACH – CSL BROADLANDS PIRANHAS

The Broadlands Piranhas Swim Team is accepting applications for head coach for the 2019 summer season. We are a competitive, but fun, neighborhood summer swim team located in Ashburn, VA that typically consists of 220-230 swimmers, ranging in age from 5-18 years old. We are part of the Colonial Swim League (CSL) in the ‘Red’ Division.

BUFFALO AREA AQUATIC CLUB (BAAC) ASSISTANT COACH

Collaborate with the team’s Head Coach to develop seasonal training plans for Novice, Age Group, and Advanced practice groups within the philosophy of BAAC’s program, design and conduct our Novice & Advanced groups, including developing and implementing dryland workouts. Create fun and engaging, yet challenging, skills-based practices.

ASSISTANT COACHES – BLUE WAVE, BRANDON, FLORIDA

BSAC, like Blue Wave as a whole, is undergoing a renaissance. We have just opened a new heated and cooled ten (10) lane by twenty five (25) yard pool to complement our eight (8) lane by fifty (50) meter long course facility; the later of which is scheduled for a complete renovation later this year. We have dedicated dryland and educational areas, innovative training equipment and training programs and a knowledgeable and experienced staff; all of which is helping to reshape the program into a true high performance organization. The growth of the program over the past two (2) years, in both numbers and performance standards, has been great. It is a good time to be a part of Blue Wave

CALTECH – HEAD COACH – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

California Institute of Technology seeks a head coach for our improving swimming and diving program, with students participating in the national championships each of the last two years, the tide is rising! Located in Pasadena, California, Caltech is the world’s leading STEM research institute and is a truly remarkable and rigorous university. With 975 undergraduate students, Caltech boasts 18 intercollegiate teams in the strong D3 Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, arguably one of the best swimming conferences in the country. Our athletic program is engaged in a tremendous transformation and all programs are seeing new success.

HEAD SWIMMING COACH (M&W)

The Swim Coach is responsible for the management and administration of all activities related to his/her sport and exercises direct supervision of recruiting, training, and coaching student-athletes participating in the sports. The Head Swim Coach is fully responsible for compliance with National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) regulations as well as Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) rules and all College policies and procedures. The Head Swim Coach may also be responsible for advising students.

FULL-TIME ASSISTANT SWIM COACH SWIMRVA RAPIDS

SWIMRVA is a non-profit organization operating throughout the Richmond region to elevate swimming by ensuring every child has access to programming. SwimRVA also owns and operates the region’s world class aquatics center home to the 2008 Olympic trials competition pool.

SHERIDAN SWIM TEAM – HEAD COACH

The Sheridan Swim Team (SST) is a year-round competitive swim team located in Quincy, Illinois. The team currently has 70 members. SST was founded 50+ years ago. The Team has strong community support and a great parent board. Our outdoor facility boasts a 10 lane 50 meter championship pool as well as 3 pools for recreational swimming. The indoor facility has a 6 lane 25 yard heated pool and quality fitness room.

ASSISTANT SENIOR GROUP COACH

The Rocky Mountain Rapids is a year-round competitive swim team offering high quality professional coaching and technique instruction for swimmers ages 6-18. The Rapids are a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization run by an elected Board of Directors which meets monthly. In addition to the competitive swim team, we also offer summer programs including swim lessons, pre-club team and high-school prep. We are constantly growing and training young swimmers to maintain a well-rounded competitive swim team.

PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT

Pepperdine University is accepting applications for a Volunteer Assistant Coach to assist with the women’s swimming and diving program. We are seeking a passionate, energetic, and driven individual with an aspiration to coach and help build a strong Division I swimming and diving program. Duties include: on-deck coaching, weekly and season planning, assisting with team travel and day-to-day operations, as well as additional duties determined by the head coach.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP AND SENIOR COACHES

The Upper Palmetto YMCA Rays team is searching for part-time assistant age group and senior coaches. We currently have 4 sites throughout York and Lancaster counties (Rock Hill, Clover, Fort Mill, and Lancaster). Previous coaching experience is preferred, although competitive swimming experience (club or college) may serve as a substitute. Strength and conditioning background may serve as previous coaching experience as well. We’re looking for enthusiastic and dependable people to be on deck 3-5 days a week that could help out with age group swimmers or senior swimmers. Must be able to pass a drug test, background check, and get Red Cross certified within 30 days of hire.

HEAD OF USA SWIMMING/ASSISTANT HEAD COACH

Radnor Aquatic Club is seeking a qualified candidate to take on the role of USA Swimming Head Coach/Assistant Head Coach. The Radnor Aquatic Club is a year round club of over 200 swimmers located in Radnor, Pennsylvania. The club is a member of the Suburban Aquatic League and carries a dual meet schedule associated with the league. The club also regularly attends USA meets, approximately 1-2 per month. Our current focus is to expand our USA swimming presence while maintaining our SAL roots.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Assistant coaching positions are temporary, academic-year positions under the supervision of head coaches of the Academy’s athletic teams. Assistant coaches are exposed to all facets of the profession, including, but not limited to recruiting, film editing and review, game planning, conducting drills and one-on-one workouts, and operations. Appointments are for one academic year and include an hourly wage of $10/hour plus housing for the duration of the appointment.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH SWIMMING AND DIVING

This position is responsible for assisting all phases of an intercollegiate athletics sports specific program in accordance with NCAA and University rules, regulations and policies. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: coaching, hiring and managing assistant coaches, scheduling of games, and recruiting qualified student-athletes; supporting for the academic progress of student-athletes; preparing and managing the budget; fostering an environment of NCAA compliance; scheduling and conducting practice sessions; and, implementing strategies for developing and motivating student-athletes to perform at maximum levels. Allocates resources to meet schedules and achieve success.

SWIMLABS FRANCHISE OWNER

If you want to own your own business and be your own boss within the swimming community, why not do something you already know and love? A SwimLabs Swim School Franchise offers you a proven, turn-key business model, 24/7 back office support, location-specific marketing and the training you need to turn your love of coaching into a successful business. Visit http://swimlabsfranchise.com/contact-us/ and start the path to becoming your own boss.

