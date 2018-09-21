Kentucky Women to Face Indiana’s Best in First 2018-19 Competition

The University of Kentucky women’s swimming and diving team has released its 2018-19 schedule, which includes three intra-conference clashes and several other match-ups with power teams. Asia SeidtAli Galyer, and Geena Freriks are three upperclassmen leading the charge for UK.

After their own intrasquad on October 5th, the Wildcats will face the top two teams in Indiana: Indiana University and Notre Dame. The three teams will converge in Bloomington, as the backstroke-heavy UK squad will tangle with a Lilly King-led IU team and a rising ND program stacked with range-y freestylers.

Kentucky will then face SEC foes LSU for their first home dual meet on October 23rd, followed a week later by a two-day contest with SEC opponent Mizzou.

Ohio State Invitational is the mid-season invite that the Wildcats will be attending; it’s a high-profile invite, with Stanford’s women expected, along with OSU, Notre Dame, Penn State, Yale and Pitt, among others. In the back half of the year, Florida and Ohio State await for a great competition in Gainesville, followed by UK’s final dual contest of the year with Cincinnati.

Postseason competition kicks off at the SEC Championships, hosted by Georgia from February 19-23. This year’s NCAA Women’s Championships will be held in Austin, Texas from March 20-23.

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
mswim

Just curious- have more major college swim programs shifted from Friday evening/Saturday afternoon swim meets to more frequent mid-week swim meets or has it always been this way?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studied sociology at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT, graduating in May of 2018. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and swam four years for Wesleyan.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!