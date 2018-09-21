Kentucky Women to Face Indiana’s Best in First 2018-19 Competition

The University of Kentucky women’s swimming and diving team has released its 2018-19 schedule, which includes three intra-conference clashes and several other match-ups with power teams. Asia Seidt, Ali Galyer, and Geena Freriks are three upperclassmen leading the charge for UK.

After their own intrasquad on October 5th, the Wildcats will face the top two teams in Indiana: Indiana University and Notre Dame. The three teams will converge in Bloomington, as the backstroke-heavy UK squad will tangle with a Lilly King-led IU team and a rising ND program stacked with range-y freestylers.

Kentucky will then face SEC foes LSU for their first home dual meet on October 23rd, followed a week later by a two-day contest with SEC opponent Mizzou.

Ohio State Invitational is the mid-season invite that the Wildcats will be attending; it’s a high-profile invite, with Stanford’s women expected, along with OSU, Notre Dame, Penn State, Yale and Pitt, among others. In the back half of the year, Florida and Ohio State await for a great competition in Gainesville, followed by UK’s final dual contest of the year with Cincinnati.

Postseason competition kicks off at the SEC Championships, hosted by Georgia from February 19-23. This year’s NCAA Women’s Championships will be held in Austin, Texas from March 20-23.