UPDATE: Katie Ledecky Still Resting, Has Not Yet Gotten Back Into the Water

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

World record-holder Katie Ledecky has woken up this morning in Gwangju not yet feeling better and has yet to return to the pool.

“Katie woke up this morning not feeling any better,” said a USA Swimming spokesperson. “Medical staff continue to work with her and to monitor her. She is resting and has not yet had the opportunity to get back in the water.”

Her coach Greg Meehan, also the head women’s coach at this meet for Team USA, had told The New York Times yesterday that team doctors had not made an official diagnosis and that getting her back in the meet “at some point’” would be “an ideal scenario.”

It appears she is not yet ready to get back into the pool for any activity. Her next scheduled event is the 4×200 free relay prelims on Thursday, and then the 800 free prelims are Friday morning.

Yesterday, news broke that Ledecky, the reigning Olympic and World Champion in the 400 and 800 free, was dropping out of the 200 free prelims. USA Swimming said that Ledecky would be withdrawing from the 200 free on “medical grounds” and that the team would determine her participation in the 1500 free final later in the day. A couple of hours later, Ledecky was announced out of the 1500 free final, an event in which she was the top seed from prelims and was expected to defend her world title.

“Katie has not been feeling well since arriving to Gwangju on July 17th,” said USA Swimming’s Lindsay Mintenko when Ledecky had first been pulled from the 200 free. “These precautionary measures are being taken to ensure her wellbeing and proper recovery and to allow her to focus her energy on an abbreviated schedule.”