Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kenderesi Edges Ivanov In 200 Fly Swim-Off; Both Come Home In 28

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

A swim-off kicked off day four at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, as Hungarian Tamas Kenderesi and Bulgarian Antani Ivanov battled head-to-head for a berth in the men’s 200 fly final on Wednesday night.

After tying for eighth in the semis in a time of 1:56.25, the two took a different approach to the swim-off.

They either played a game of possum or made an agreement beforehand, but either way, Kenderesi and Ivanov took the race extremely easy through the first 150 metres before launching into a mad sprint on the last 50 to get into the final.

Both sitting well over five seconds behind their semi-final pace with one lap to go, they turned on the jets and raced home. The Hungarian, who is known as one of the better closers in this race to begin with, trailed by 0.33 at the last wall but split 28.26 coming home to touch first and qualify for the final in 1:59.39.

Ivanov came back in 28.72, falling short of Kenderesi in 1:59.52.

SPLIT COMPARISON

Kenderesi Ivanov
26.96 27.33
58.56 (31.60) 58.84 (31.51)
1:31.13 (32.57) 1:30.80 (31.96)
1:59.39 (28.26) 1:59.52 (28.72)

The 2016 Olympic bronze medalist in this event, Kenderesi came into this meet ranked second in the world with his personal best time of 1:53.42 from the Hungarian Championships in March. He has looked off form thus far, but now has a chance to claim his first World Championship medal in the final.

Ivanov holds a best time of 1:55.55.

Kenderesi’s countryman Kristof Milak blazed through the semis, posting the top time of 1:52.96, and will be the man to beat.

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

4 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Greg Tucker

Gentlemen’s agreement. Pace 150, then sprint.

Vote Up120Vote Down Reply
28 minutes ago
Swimdude

This is what swimming’s about. Two men from different countries making agreements to make the 2 fly a little easier. Beautiful.

Vote Up130Vote Down Reply
28 minutes ago
Pacer

Been trying to get people to do this with me for years smh

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
12 minutes ago

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James formerly competed for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in February of 2018, placing 11th at the OUA Championships in the 200 IM, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics in May. He …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!