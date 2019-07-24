2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Get hype: We’re about to see Sun Yang pursue his third gold medal of the 2019 World Championships, Kristof Milak swim the 200 fly for his first worlds gold medal in the event, and Caeleb Dressel swim the 100 free after going a 47.32 in prelims.

The first event of the night, the men’s 800 freestyle, will showcase the ever-controversial Sun Yang, as well as Italians Gabriele Detti and Gregorio Paltrinieri. It’s no secret Sun has his eye on the 800 in Tokyo 2020. If he were able to claim the 800 gold medal in Tokyo, he would simultaneously become the first man to ever win the 800 freestyle in the Olympics, and the first man to win the 200, 400, 800, and 1500 gold medals.

The final of the women’s 800 will feature World Record holder Federica Pellegrini, 400 freestyle champion Ariarne Titmus, as well as Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey, a quiet breakout star of these championships who does not have a medal to her name (yet), but has posted impressive freestyle times whenever she dives in the pool.

After a swim-off, Hungarian Tamas Kenderesi qualified 8th for the finals of the men’s 200 fly. He will race with countryman Kristof Milak, the favorite to win the race, and Chad le Clos, Zach Harting, and Daiya Seto for the 200 butterfly crown in Gwangju.

Adam Peaty is the favorite in the men’s 50 breaststroke. In fact, if he were to lose the 50 breast tonight, it would be one of the biggest upsets in a championships full of upsets.

Similar to Peaty, the United States is the overwhelming favorite in the mixed 4 x 100 medley relay, where the Americans are the 2017 World Champions and World Record holders.

After a scorching 47.32 in the prelims of the 100 freestyle, the world is eager to see what else Caeleb Dressel has in store. 2016 Olympic Champion and 2019 world-leader Kyle Chalmers posted a pedestrian 48.66 to place 10th, though he likely has a lot more in store.

Defending 200 IM Champ Chase Kalisz should coast through the semis, though the times will undoubtedly get faster. Expect to see Daiya Seto, Mitch Larkin, and Jeremy Desplanches in the medal conversation post-semifinals.

The women’s 50 backstroke is headlined by some of the fastest women in history, including 2015 World Champion Fu Yuanhui, 2017 World Champion Etiene Medeiros, and 2018 Short Course World Champion Olivia Smoliga, plus World Junior Record holder (though no longer a junior) Minna Atherton.

Men’s 800 Freestyle – FINAL

World Record: Zhang Lin (China), 2009, 7:32.12

World Junior Record: Mack Horton (Australia), 2014, 7:45.67

(Australia), 2014, 7:45.67 World Championships Record: Zhang Lin (China), 2009, 7:32.12

2017 Defending World Champion: Gabriele Detti (Italy), 7:40.77

For the first final in 12 years, no American swimmers will race in the men’s 800 tonight.

Gabriele Detti takes the early lead through 100 meters, followed closely by teammate Gregorio Paltrinieri and Frances David Aubry. Sun Yang lingers in lane 8, but at 200 meters is only 7th.

At 300 meters Paltrinieri has extended his lead; going into 400 meters Paltrinieri is a body-length ahead of the field, flipping in 3:48.92. 500 meters shows Paltrinieri extend the lead further, flipping 4:46.42. Sun Yang‘s hopes for a medal seem diminished as he sits in the 8th position at 600.

Paltrinieri will not lose this race and it’s now a battle for silver. Norway’s Henrik Christiansen sits 2nd at 700, distancing himself from Australia’s Jack McLoughlin. McLoughlin is passed on the final 50 meters by Aubry.

Paltrinieri’s winning time of 7:39.27 is the 6th-fastest in history and a European Record. Christiansen’s silver-medal effort ends in 7:41.28, while Aubry finished clearly ahead of McLoughlin for bronze in 7:42.08.

Defending champion Gabriele Detti of Italy finished 5th in 7:43.89, ahead of Sun Yang who was 6th in 7:45.01.

Medalists:

Women’s 200 Freestyle – FINAL

Penny Oleksiak is the early leader at 50 meters, but by 100, Ariarne Titmus has taken the lead, only .05 over World Record pace.

Federica Pellegrini surges ahead of Titmus over the final 50 to touch first in 1:54.22. Titmus takes silver in 1:54.66, barely holding off Sarah Sjostrom who takes bronze in 1:54.78. Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong finished 4th in 1:54.89.

Pellegrini has won a medal in each of the last 8 editions of the World Championships, four of which have been gold.

China’s Yang Junxuan finished 5th with a new World Junior Record of 1:55.43, shaving a full half-second from her mark set yesterday. Penny Oleksiak, the leader at 50 meters, finished 6th in 1:56.59. France’s Charlotte Bonnet hit the wall 7th in 1:56.95, and Japan’s Rio Shirai rounded out the field in 8th in 1:57.14.

Sarha Sjostrom was met by medical staff after exiting the pool, who administered oxygen to the Swedish star. She was able to leave the deck herself a couple moments later.

Medalists:

Men’s 100 Freestyle – SEMIFINAL

World Record: Cesar Cielo (Brazil), 2009, 46.91

World Junior Record: Kyle Chalmers (Australia), 2016, 47.58

(Australia), 2016, 47.58 World Championships Record: Cesar Cielo (Brazil), 2009, 46.91

2017 Defending World Champion: Caeleb Dressel (United States), 47.17

Kyle Chalmers won the first semifinal in exactly the same time he won Olympic gold in 2016: 47.58. The only other sub-48 in the field was Russia’s Vladislav Grinev in 47.82. France’s Clement Mignon was 3rd in 48.25, and Hungary’s Nandor Nemeth 4th in 48.29. 2016 Olympic silver medalist Pieter Timmers of Belgium finished 8th in the first semifinal in 48.91.

Caeleb Dressel was a full head and shoulders above the competition at just 15 meters, but Marcelo Chierighini turned first at 50. Dressel nearly matched his prelims time with a 47.35 to finish the race. Chierighini finished 2nd in 47.76 and Blake Pieroni 3rd in 47.87, his first time under 48.

Top 8 – FINALS QUALIFIERS

Women’s 50 Backstroke – SEMIFINAL

World Record: Liu Xiang (China), 2018, 26.98

World Junior Record: Minna Atherton (Australia), 2016, 27.49

(Australia), 2016, 27.49 World Championships Record: Zhao Jing (China), 27.06

2017 Defending World Champion: Etiene Medeiros (Brazil), 27.14

Top 8 – FINALS QUALIFIERS

Men’s 200 Butterfly – FINAL

World Record: Michael Phelps (United States), 2009, 1:51.51

World Junior Record: Kristof Milak (Hungary), 2017, 1:53.89

(Hungary), 2017, 1:53.89 World Championships Record: Michael Phelps (United States), 2009, 1:51.51

2017 Defending World Champion: Chad le Clos (South Africa), 1:53.33

Medalists:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

Men’s 50 Breaststroke – FINAL

Medalists:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

Women’s 200 Butterfly – SEMIFINAL

World Record: Liu Zige (China), 2009, 2:01.81

World Junior Record: Suzuka Hasegawa (Japan), 2017, 2:06.29

(Japan), 2017, 2:06.29 World Championships Record: Jessica Schipper (Australia), 2:03.41

2017 Defending World Champion: Mireia Belmonte (Spain), 2:05.26

Top 8 – FINALS QUALIFIERS

Men’s 200 IM – SEMIFINAL

World Record: Ryan Lochte (United States), 2011, 1:54.00

World Junior Record: Qin Haiyang (China), 2017, 1:57.06

World Championships Record: Ryan Lochte (United States), 2011, 1:54.00

2017 Defending World Champion: Chase Kalisz (United States), 1:55.56

Top 8 – FINALS QUALIFIERS

Mixed 4 x 100 Medley Relay – FINAL

World Record: United States (Grevers, King, Dressel, Manuel), 2017, 3:38.56

World Junior Record: Russia (Prikhodko, Chupkov, Pakhomov, Openysheva), 2015, 3:45.85

World Championships Record: United States (Grevers, King, Dressel, Manuel), 2017, 3:38.56

2017 Defending World Champions: United States (Grevers, King, Dressel, Manuel), 2017, 3:38.56

Medalists: