2019 Bloomington Pro Swim Series: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

Day three preliminaries from Bloomington will feature heats in the 200 free, 50 breast, 50 fly, 200 back, and 400 IM.

Among the notable races for the day include the women’s 200 free that has a stacked field including Katie LedeckyMallory ComerfordTaylor RuckSimone Manuel and Allison Schmitt, both the women’s and men’s 50 breaststroke where Indiana standouts Lilly King and Cody Miller will be back in action after winning the 100s last night, and the women’s 200 back where Ruck and Regan Smith will go head-to-head.

Women’s 200 Free Prelims

Men’s 200 Free Prelims

  • PSS Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang, 2016

Women’s 50 Breast Prelims

Men’s 50 Breast Prelims

  • PSS Record: 26.97, Felipe Lima, 2019

Women’s 50 Fly Prelims

  • PSS Record: 25.65, Farida Osman, 2019

Men’s 50 Fly Prelims

  • PSS Record: 23.11, Matt Targett, 2012

Women’s 200 Back Prelims

Men’s 200 Back Prelims

  • PSS Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu, 2017

Women’s 400 IM Prelims

  • PSS Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu, 2015

Men’s 400 IM Prelims

  • PSS Record: 4:08.92, Chase Kalisz, 2018

