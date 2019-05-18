2019 Bloomington Pro Swim Series: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES
- Thursday, May 16 – Sunday, May 19, 2019
- Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, Indiana
- Long course meters (LCM) format
- Eastern Time zone
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (Thursday timed finals 4 PM)
Day three preliminaries from Bloomington will feature heats in the 200 free, 50 breast, 50 fly, 200 back, and 400 IM.
Among the notable races for the day include the women’s 200 free that has a stacked field including Katie Ledecky, Mallory Comerford, Taylor Ruck, Simone Manuel and Allison Schmitt, both the women’s and men’s 50 breaststroke where Indiana standouts Lilly King and Cody Miller will be back in action after winning the 100s last night, and the women’s 200 back where Ruck and Regan Smith will go head-to-head.
Women’s 200 Free Prelims
- PSS Record: 1:54.43, Katie Ledecky, 2016
Men’s 200 Free Prelims
- PSS Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang, 2016
Women’s 50 Breast Prelims
- PSS Record: 29.62, Lilly King, 2018
Men’s 50 Breast Prelims
- PSS Record: 26.97, Felipe Lima, 2019
Women’s 50 Fly Prelims
- PSS Record: 25.65, Farida Osman, 2019
Men’s 50 Fly Prelims
- PSS Record: 23.11, Matt Targett, 2012
Women’s 200 Back Prelims
- PSS Record: 2:06.36, Taylor Ruck, 2018
Men’s 200 Back Prelims
- PSS Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu, 2017
Women’s 400 IM Prelims
- PSS Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu, 2015
Men’s 400 IM Prelims
- PSS Record: 4:08.92, Chase Kalisz, 2018
