2018 QLD C’ships Day 2: Jack & Winnington Are Golden

2018 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

Australian stars such as Shayna Jack, James Roberts and Ben Treffers kicked things off in Brisbane last night with relay swims to warm-up the pool for the individual events. On the docket today at the 2018 Queensland Championships for the open category were the men’s and women’s 200m free, 200m breast, 100m back and 400m IM.

World Championships swimmer and Commonwealth Games medalist Jack opened her individual campaign at these Queensland Championships with a win in the 200m freestyle. After establishing herself as the top seeded swimmer of the morning in a casual 2:00.52, the 20-year-old St. Peters Western swimmer produced a winning effort of 1:58.30 to keep Olympic medalist Emma McKeon at bay.

McKeon, who won 2 individual bronze medals at this year’s Pan Pacs, touched the wall just .43 behind Jack in 1:58.73, well-off her National Record of 1:54.83 set back in 2016. Brisbane’s Gemma Cooney was also under the 2:00 mark, earning bronze in a time of 1:59.70.

The men’s 200m free saw Elijah Winnington take the title, with the 18-year-old Bond University athlete out-touching Chandler’s Jack McCloughlin by less than .30. Winnington fired off an opening split of 51.72 to McLoughlin’s 52.35, and held on to finish in 1:46.64 to McLoughlin’s 1:46.90.

Griffith’s Georgia Bohl took the women’s 200m breaststroke in 2:28.48 to represent the only female under 2:30, while SOPAC’s Matthew Wilson got the job done for the men in 2:09.14. In Wilson’s race, it wound up being a 2-man battle against 19-year-old Zac Stubblety-Cook, with the teen falling just .01 shy in 2:09.15.

Additional Winners: