Dressel Breaks 100 Free AR Again In Gold Medal Victory

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

For the second time at the Short Course World Championships, Caeleb Dressel broke the official American Record in the men’s 100 freestyle, this time doing it in the final where he won his first individual gold.

On day 1 of the competition Dressel led off the men’s 4×100 free relay in 45.66, lowering the 45.82 mark set by Ryan Held on the prelim relay, and in tonight’s individual final he clocked in at 45.62 for a new record.

Trailing both Vlad Morozov (21.39) and Chad Le Clos (21.59) at the halfway mark with an opening 50 of 21.86, Dressel stormed home with the fastest second 50 in the field (23.76) to beat Morozov out for gold by .02.

After winning silver in the 50 free and 100 fly this is his first individual SC World title, though he does came away with five relay golds at the meet as well.

As has been discussed throughout these Championships, the men’s 100 freestyle is one of the events where the official American Record isn’t actually the fastest swim ever done by an American. In this case, Nathan Adrian swam a time of 45.08 at the 2009 Duel in the Pool. However, at that point in the year USA Swimming had stopped recognizing any swim done with the polyurethane tech suits as official American Records. You can read about that here.

Prior to Held breaking it at the first session of this meet, the record was held jointly by Blake Pieroni and Ian Crocker in 46.25.