Somerset Takes 2 Relay Titles On Day 1 Of Queensland C’ships

2018 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, December 15th – Friday, December 21st

12/15 – relays only; 12/20 & 12/21 – age groupers

Brisbane Aquatic Center

SCM

Day 1 of the 2018 Queensland Championships consisted of Club Relays only, which gave the meet a high-powered start with lots of teams cheering. Below is a recap of the Open Relays.

Action got underway with the women’s 4x50m medley relay, where St. Peters Western took the title in a winning effort of 1:54.00. The foursome of Sienna McDonald (30.52), Mia O’Leary (32.03), Michaela Ryan (26.99) and Shayna Jack (24.46) combined to edge out Brisbane Grammar, who finished in 1:54.83 for 2nd.

Southport’s relay, which included elite national teamer Leiston Pickett, finished in 1;55.38 to round out the top 3.

It was Somerset who took the equivalent title for the men, with Ben Treffers, Harrison Smith, Blake Jones and James Roberts collectively clocking a winning time of 1;41.50. Treffers led-off in 25.64, followed by Smith’s 2nd leg of 29.01. Jones maintained the speed in 24.46, while Olympian Roberts anchored in 22.39.

The next fastest men’s squad was St. Peters Western, led-off by Clyde Lewis‘ 25.77 and also Jack Cartwright‘s 3rd split of 24.01. Brisbane Grammar notched bronze in 1;43.46.

The women’s 4x50m freestyle relay saw St. Peters Western get their hand on the wall first, with Jack, O’Leary, Jenna Forrester and Ryan teaming up for a gold medal-garnering effort of 1:42.79. Jack led-off in 24.99, followed by a split of 25.38 for O’Leary, 26.49 leg for Forrester and Ryan anchoring in 25.93.

Rackley took silver less than .20 back in 1:42.96, while Brisbane Grammar snagged bronze in 1:43.72.

Somerset men took their 2nd relay title in the 4x50m free event, with Carlos Licuanan leading off in 23.37, followed by Blake Jones‘ split of 22.31. Treffers kept the squad in 1st place in 22.97 while Roberts finished off the job in 21.99, the only sub-22 second split of the entire field. Together, the foursome punched a time of 1:30.64 for the win, with St. Peters Western finishing in 1:31.29 for silver and Acacia Bayside touching in 1:34.16 for bronze.