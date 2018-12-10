Bronte Campbell, Ning Zetao Among Key Swimmers At QLD C’ships

2018 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, December 15th – Friday, December 21st

12/15 – relays only; 12/20 & 12/21 – age groupers

Brisbane Aquatic Center

SCM

While 20 Australians are preparing to set the Hangzhou pool aflame at this week’s Short Course World Championships, dozens of elite athletes are ready to rock in Brisbane at the 2018 Queensland Short Course Championships.

Among them is 24-year-old Bronte Campbell, the Olympic medalist and prolific Aussie star who took a post-Commonwealth Games break to nurse her nagging injuries. C2 is taking on a reduced schedule of just the 50m and 100m freestyle, but fans will be excited to see one of their favorite swimmers back in the pool before 2018 comes to a close.

Relaymates Shayna Jack and Emma McKeon are also scheduled to race this weekend, along with Kiah Melverton, David Morgan, Joshua Parrish, Laura Taylor, Leah Neale, Kaylee McKeown, Jack McLoughlin, Elijah Winnington, Clyde Lewis, Jake Packard and age group maestro Thomas Hauck.

Teenage freestyle age Ariarne Titmus is included in the entries, but the Pan Pacs silver medalist will be competing in Hangzhou this week. It’s possible, but doubtful, we see her compete on the final day of age group competition in Brisbane.

There will also be a strong international contingent in the mix, as swimmers from China, Japan, Singapore and New Zealand are slated to compete. Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Lewis Clareburt is among the Kiwis competing, while An Sehyeon of Korea is also on the entry list.

Especially of note is the fact that Chinese elite freestyler Ning Zetao is among those slated to compete. Ning, who trains in Brisbane under Coach Matt Brown, made a short-lived comeback to racing at the Chinese National Championships in November. After not making the 50m fly final at that meet, the 2015 100m freestyle world champion pulled out of the remainder of the competition with broken fingers.

Ning is entered in the 50m and 100m freestyle at these Queensland Championships.