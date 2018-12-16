Mykhailo Romanchuk Breaks CR With #2 Swim All-Time In Men’s 1500

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th
  • Hangzhou, China
  • Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center
  • SCM (25m)
  • Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET
  • *The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET
  • Live Results (Omega)

Both swimming their first final of the Championships, Ukrainian Mykhailo Romanchuk and Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri went head-to-head in the men’s 1500, and then ended up swimming the 2nd and 3rd fastest times in history.

Paltrinieri, the world record holder from 2015 in 14:08.06, actually led Romanchuk at every single 50 checkpoint up until the last lap, where Romanchuk exploded with a 25.84 leg to overtake him and win the gold.

Romanchuk’s final time was 14:09.14, lowering the Championship Record of 14:15.51 set by Park Tae Hwan in 2016 along with his Ukrainian mark that had stood at 14:14.59.

Paltrinieri’s final time of 14:09.87 was still just the 3rd swim ever to break 14:10, as he now owns two of them, and in 3rd place Henrik Christiansen broke the Norwegian Record in 14:19.39. This is also Paltrinieri’s second consecutive silver in the event after winning in 2014, as he was the runner-up to Park two years ago.

For over 14 years Grant Hackett‘s swim of 14:10.10 was the world record in this event, and we’ve now seen the 14:10 threshold broken three times.

ALL-TIME PERFORMANCES, MEN’S 1500 FREE

  1. Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA), 14:08.06
  2. Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR), 14:09.14
  3. Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA), 14:09.87
  4. Grant Hackett (AUS), 14:10.10
  5. Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR), 14:14.59
  6. Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR), 14:15.49
  7. Park Tae Hwan (KOR), 14:15.51
  8. Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA), 14:16.10
  9. Yuri Prilukov (RUS), 14:16.13
  10. Gabriele Detti (ITA), 14:18.00

