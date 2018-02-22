2018 Men’s Ivy League Championships: Day 2 Up/Mid/Downs

2018 Men’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Ups/Mids/Downs

Note: does not include relays or diving.

Harvard came into the first session of individual events with a lead over its Ivy League rivals, having won both relays on Wednesday night. The Crimson led the way on Thursday morning with seven swimmers making A finals, five making B finals, and one qualifying for a C final. Princeton followed with 5, 6, and 2. Penn had 12 swimming finalists while Yale and Columbia had 10 each. Columbia, Cornell and Dartmouth all gained significant points over their psych sheet rankings.

Overall Day Two

Team Up Mid Down Columbia 3 4 3 Cornell 0 2 6 Dartmouth 0 2 4 Harvard 7 5 1 Penn 4 4 4 Princeton 5 6 2 Yale 5 1 4

500 Free

Harvard’s Brennan Novak broke the meet, pool, and Harvard program records with his prelims swim of 4:14.17. Both the championship record and the pool record had belonged to NCAA champion Chris Swanson of Penn.

Team Up Mid Down Columbia 1 0 1 Cornell 0 0 2 Dartmouth 0 1 0 Harvard 2 3 1 Penn 2 1 1 Princeton 1 3 2 Yale 2 0 1

200 IM

Team Up Mid Down Columbia 1 2 1 Cornell 0 1 1 Dartmouth 0 0 1 Harvard 2 0 0 Penn 2 1 3 Princeton 2 3 0 Yale 1 1 2

50 Free