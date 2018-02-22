2018 Men’s B1G Ten Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2018 MEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

After the Indiana Hoosiers opened the meet last night with a pair of relay victories, the first preliminary session of the 2018 Men’s B1G Ten Championships goes off this morning from Minnesota. We’ll see heats in the 500 free, 200 IM and 50 free, with the 400 medley relay being added to tonight’s session.

Each event will be highlighted by the defending champion, with Felix Auboeck, Vini Lanza and Paul Powers all looking to defend their titles. Another man to keep an eye on in the 50 free is Bowen Becker of Minnesota, as he threw down a split of 18.24 on the medley relay last night.

Check out the heat sheet for this morning here.

500 Free Prelims

B1G Meet Record: 4:10.63, Felix Auboeck (MICH), 2017

Felix Auboeck, PJ Ransford and Ricardo Vargas each won their respective circle-seeded heat in the 500 free, posting the top three times of the morning. Auboeck took top spot in 4:13.18, with Ransford (4:15.41) and Vargas (4:15.83) 2nd and 3rd.

Seniors Victor Goicoechea (Wisconsin), Brayden Seal (Ohio State) and Nick Hogsed (Ohio State) qualified 4th through 6th in times of 4:16.21, 4:16.92 and 4:17.07, respectively. Batuhan Hakan of Purdue and Adam Destrampe of Indiana both knocked over six seconds off their seed time to grab the last two spots in tonight’s A-final.

200 IM Prelims

B1G Meet Record: 1:41.14, Kylie Whitaker (MICH), 2014

Indiana’s Vini Lanza used quick fly and free splits to nail down the top spot in the 200 IM prelims, touching in a time of 1:42.06. Michigan’s Tommy Cope (1:43.11) and Hoosier Ian Finnerty (1:43.35) were just behind Lanza in the last heat, qualifying 3rd and 4th overall.

Ohio State freshman Paul DeLakis (1:43.39) took nearly five seconds off his seed to win heat 6 and qualify 5th, while Michigan senior Evan White (1:42.54) won the other circle-seeded heat for the 2nd seed.

Freestyler Blake Pieroni of Indiana and breaststroker Jacob Montague of Michigan qualified 6th and 7th, with Ohio State’s Andrew Loy sneaking in for the 8th spot. Wolverine Charlie Swanson was left on the outside looking in in 9th (1:44.80).

50 Free Prelims

B1G Meet Record: 18.80, Paul Powers (MICH), 2017

Minnesota junior Bowen Becker backed up his 18.2 relay split from last night with a new B1G Ten Record in this morning’s prelims, clocking a sizzling 18.69. He also crushed the NCAA ‘A’ standard of 19.05, and now sits #2 in the country behind only Caeleb Dressel.

Defending champ Paul Powers was 2nd in 19.04, with his Wolverine teammates Luiz Gustavo Borges (19.26) and James Peek (19.42) also getting through in 4th and 6th. Indiana’s Ali Khalafalla proved his 19.5 split last night was indeed due to a botched breakout, clocking 19.22 for the 3rd seed. His freshman teammate Bruno Blaskovic took four tenths off his season best to qualify 5th in 19.36.