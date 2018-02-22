EDGE: The First Fitness Tracker Created By Swimmers, For Swimmers

Today, The Phlex EDGE launches on the crowd-funding site Indiegogo. Starting at $199 for the early bird discount, The EDGE is the first fitness tracker created by swimmers, for swimmers. This revolutionary device incorporates patented machine learning technology to provide real time heart rate, advanced stroke analysis, and thousands of professionally written workouts, all in a seamlessly designed and incredibly intuitive device worn on your favorite pair of goggles.

The EDGE is the first of its kind, combining both hardware and software to give any swimmer an edge on their swimming goals, no matter the skill level. Whether training for a triathlon, the Olympics, or to get in shape in the new year, the EDGE is a powerful piece of technology developed to provide total body awareness with an array of features, such as:

– Smart tracking alerts you of your current Heart Rate zone with haptic feedback vibrations. The ability to track your heart rate in real time is THE most important analytic to have during a workout, we wanted to bring that to swimmers Machine Learning Algorithm – THE EDGE utilizes biometric and inertial

– THE EDGE utilizes biometric and inertial sensors to calculate over 30 swimming metrics during training which are then analyzed to provide Technical Analysis and Stroke Tips post workout Reinvent the Way You Train – THE EDGE actively learns what kind of swimmer

– THE EDGE actively learns what kind of swimmer YOU are by recognizing workout structure, sets, strokes, and intervals. It even finds inefficiencies in the way you train, then recommends ways to fix them. A Comfortable Advantage – Designed to seamlessly fit any swimmers lifestyle,

– Designed to seamlessly fit any swimmers lifestyle, The EDGE fits most popular goggle straps with a hydrodynamic design that will feel like it’s not even there. Swimmers shouldn’t be training with anything but a suit, cap, and goggles with an EDGE. Cloud Based Analytics – View your training data anytime, anywhere with the

– View your training data anytime, anywhere with the Phlex Swim cloud-based workouts review and analytics. Swim Smart Video Solution – Take advantage of exclusive industry leading

– Take advantage of exclusive industry leading stroke and drill content, taught by the top athletes in the world and tailored to your specific swimming needs. Goal Fulfillment – Crush your goals and stay motivated by keeping track in-app

– Crush your goals and stay motivated by keeping track in-app by comparing yourself to friends, teammates, or global distance challenges like the English Channel. Train Like The Pros Do – The Phlex Swim App offers thousands of

Why not a watch?

You wouldn’t run a marathon in sandals, so why train for swimming wearing a watch. Watches and chest-worn heart rate monitors are cumbersome and bulky, which increases the chances that your stroke will suffer by favoring a specific side. Shed those inefficiencies and embrace the EDGE technology, a head based, hydrodynamic design that’s virtually unnoticeable when being worn.

A Team You Can Trust

Founded by four teammates swimming for the University of Florida, the Phlex team is experienced in every segment of the sport of swimming. Cofounder like Marcin Cieslak have competed at the 2012 Olympic Games for Poland, Harrison Gibson has decades of coaching experience within his family, Ryan Rosenbaum, a USMS National record holder and experienced Open Water swimmer, and Luke Torres having swum collegiately and now competing in Triathlons. Through all of our time around the sport, we have cultivated relationships with Olympic team coaches and medalists, Iron Man Triathletes, and Masters world record holders to understand what drives YOU as a swimmer.

Developed With Olympians

The EDGE is backed by notable Olympic swimmers such as twelve-time Olympic medalist and former world record-holder, Dara Torres, American competition swimmer, Elizabeth Beisel, two-time Olympic gold medalist, world champion, and current world record-holder, Ricky Berens, Olympic swimming coach & head coach of the Florida Gators, Gregg Troy, Polish competitive swimmer, Pawel Korzeniowski, and South African swimmer and YouTube sensation, Calvyn Justus.

No matter what your skill level or involvement in the sport of swimming, The PHLEX EDGE has been engineered for a custom experience. Phlex has worked with athletes ranging from everyday masters and recreational swimmers, all the way to multi time Olympic medalists and Iron Man triathletes to learn what tools each segment holds highest in priority.

The EDGE will be available for presale on the Indiegogo page starting at $199 +

Shipping. Products are estimated to ship November 2018.

About Phlex

Phlex is a technology startup based at the International Swimming Hall of Fame Aquatic

Complex in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Founders Luke Torres, Marcin Cieslak, Ryan

Rosenbaum and Harrison Gibson come from all aspects of the swimming world ranging

from masters swimmers and swim coaches, to Olympian. As passionate swimmers-

turned-entrepreneurs, the Phlex founders formed an engineering team with the goal of

bringing technological innovation into the sport of swimming. For years, as the team

watched sports like cycling flourish with technology providing advanced training

analytics, while swimming floundered in the old ways as coaches still walked the deck

with a stopwatch collecting times. The Phlex team searched for feedback from the

world's most accomplished swimmers and created a laundry list of innovations they

wanted to bring to a seamless yet technologically advanced product that would attach to

any swimmers favorite goggles. With this goal, the EDGE was born.

