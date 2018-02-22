Ray Looze Shares First Take on 2018 Men’s B1G Champs

2018 MEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

Indiana University started the 2018 Big Ten Championships with two solid victories in the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relays Wednesday night as the Hoosier men began their quest to defend their Big Ten title.

Head Coach Ray Looze took a few minutes following last night’s session to fill us in on how the two early victories set the team up for the rest of the meet, and where the team wants to be at NCAAs. Indiana broke the pool record in the 800 free relay, and for the first time in program history, Vini Lanza dipped under the 20-second barrier in the 50 fly on the 200 medley relay.

Even though not all swimmers have shaved for Big Ten’s (as evidenced by Blake Pieroni‘s beard) and this year’s main focus is NCAAs, Coach Looze must still “feed the water gods.”