Ray Looze Shares First Take on 2018 Men’s B1G Champs

2018 MEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

Indiana University started the 2018 Big Ten Championships with two solid victories in the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relays Wednesday night as the Hoosier men began their quest to defend their Big Ten title.

Head Coach Ray Looze took a few minutes following last night’s session to fill us in on how the two early victories set the team up for the rest of the meet, and where the team wants to be at NCAAs. Indiana broke the pool record in the 800 free relay, and for the first time in program history, Vini Lanza dipped under the 20-second barrier in the 50 fly on the 200 medley relay.

Even though not all swimmers have shaved for Big Ten’s (as evidenced by Blake Pieroni‘s beard) and this year’s main focus is NCAAs, Coach Looze must still “feed the water gods.”

 

In This Story

Leave a Reply

5 Comments on "Ray Looze Shares First Take on 2018 Men’s B1G Champs"

newest oldest most voted
marklewis

He puts it out there that Indiana doesn’t have the best weather, but he has one of the best pro and college programs.

So, if you want to go to Tokyo 2020……

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
ArtVanDeLegh10

If you want to go to Tokyo, go to Texas, Cal, Florida, or Indiana-maybe NC State. Who else am I missing?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
51 minutes ago
IUFAN

Georgia had the most in Rio.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
21 minutes ago
Weak move

Pieroni shaves his whole body except his beard

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Truth

Is this jack Collins ?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago

About Reid Carlson

Reid Carlson

Reid Carlson originally hails from Clay Center, Kansas, where he began swimming at age six.  At age 14 he began swimming club year-round and later with his high school team, making state all four years.  He was fortunate enough to draw the attention of Kalamazoo College where he went on to …

Read More »