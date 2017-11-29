Coleman’s Carpool: IU Olympians on Super Powers, Stranger Things

In Coleman’s Carpool we get the insider’s perspective on your favorite swimmers. SwimSwam Head of Production, Coleman Hodges, invites swimmers to take a ride with him and talk about anything…except swimming. Mostly.

I visited Indiana University’s campus in Bloomington this week, and while I was there I got the opportunity to spend time with 3 Olympic gold medalists: Cody Miller, Lilly King, and Blake Pieroni. But enough about their swimming; these three are a blast and a half. As you can see from the video, there was zero lull in our 20 minutes car ride, as they kept things very lively. We talked about Stranger Things, what super power you would want if you cold choose 1, and if you really get free tuition if you get hit by a campus bus (not sure we drew any conclusions from the last one).

It was great getting to know these 3 outside of the pool, and laughing with them over geeky things (and food) that I think a lot of us as swimmers relate to. And not to worry, no pedestrians were hurt in the making of this video. Although I’m sure 1 or 2 would have volunteered if it meant free tuition.