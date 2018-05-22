2018 French Nationals – Saint Raphael: Preview and Links

2018 French Elite Long Course Nationals at Saint-Raphaël

Tuesday, May 22 – Sunday, May 27, 2018

Stade Nautique Alain Chateigner

50m

Prelims at 9am local/Finals at 6pm local (Saturday 5:30, Sunday 5:45)

Selection for European Championships

Televised on beIN SPORTS

The French Elite National Championships begin tomorrow in Saint Raphael, France. This meet serves as the selection for the 2018 European Championships this August in Glasgow. The selection criteria (see below) are such that the athletes must perform both in prelims and in finals.

Headliners include French stars Jonathan Atsu (free), Thomas Avetand (back), Paul-Gabriel Bedel (back), Charlotte Bonnet (free), Joris Bouchaut (free), Lorys Bourelly (free), Christophe Brun (back), Théo Bussière (breast), Mathilde Cini (back), Jordan Coelho (fly), Camille Daubra (breast), Fanny Deberghes (breast), Cyrielle Duhamel (IM), Margaux Fabre (free), Logan Fontaine (open water), Béryl Gastaldello (back), Lara Grangeon (IM), Maxime Grousset (free), Mélanie Henique (fly), Damien Joly (distance free), Fantine Lesaffre (IM), Pauline Mahieu (back), Geoffroy Mathieu (back), Mehdy Metella (fly), Clément Mignon (free), Marc-Antoine Olivier (open water), Maxence Orange (back), Jordan Pothain (free), Jérémy Stravius (back/free), and Marie Wattel (fly/free).

Top women international swimmers (most of whom train in France) will include Anna Egorova (RUS), Valériya Egorova (RUS), Sharon van Rouwendaal (NED), Rim Ouenniche (TUN), Tereza Martinkova (CZE), Rebecca Matthews (GBR), Amel Melih (ALG), and Farah Ben Khelil (TUN).

On the men’s side, the internationals are Oussama Sahnoune (ALG), Julien Henx (LUX), Nazim Belkhoudja (ALG), Souhail Hamouchane (MAR), Mohamed Samy (EGY), Mehdi Lagili (TUN), Mohamed-Ali Chaouachi (TUN), Malek Louissi (TUN), Maksim Dzialendzik (BLR), Nazim Benbara (ALG), Driss Lahrichi (MAR), Max Mannes (LUX), Kacper Pastula (POL), Felipe Vargas (ARG), Wassim Elloumi (TUN), Taki M’Rabet (TUN), Talal M’Rabet (TUN), Abdoul Niane (SEN), Jeremy Desplanches (SUI), Nouamane Atahi (MAR), Jaouad Syoud (ALG), and Melek Masmoudi (TUN).

As is the custom for selection meets in France, only one non-eligible (i.e., foreign) athlete will be permitted in each final. The FFN’s criteria for making the French squad for European Championships are:

The four fastest swimmers who achieve, in prelims, the qualifying times below in a particular event; AND

Those who also place among the top four eligible (French) swimmers in final of that event.