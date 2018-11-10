2018 Florida HS 4A Roundup: Regional Highlights & State Qualifiers

The Florida High School Athletic Association’s 2018 state meet series is in full swing, with the Class 4A regional meets now complete. The top 24 swimmers from the combined regions will move on to the Class 4A State Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday, November 10th.

Below are the links you need to view regional meet results and state qualifiers, as well as a list of regional champions and a few highlights from the meets.

Results for all district and regional meets

State meet selection sheet

2017 State Series Results

FHSAA CLASS 4A REGIONAL CHAMPIONS

Region 1: Oviedo boys, Oviedo girls

Region 2: Riverview boys, Riverview girls

Region 3: Jupiter boys, Jupiter girls

Region 4: Cypress Bay boys, Cypress Bay girls

CLASS 4A REGIONAL MEET HIGHLIGHTS

There were several automatic All-American and All-American consideration times achieved over the regional meets. Below are a few highlights, but all can be found in the full results.

Buchholz’s Talia Bates, the 3-time defending 50 free state champion and 2-time defending champ in the 100 fly, has already hit the AA-A standard in the 50 free this season. Her regionals time of 22.85 makes her the top seed for states and the region 1 champion. Close behind in the seeds is George Steinbrenner’s Lexie Mulvilhill, who punched in at 23.02 for an AA-A and a regional win. Also in region 1, West Orange’s Elizabeth Cottle (23.41) qualified under the AA-C standard in the 50 and won with an AA-C in the 100 free (51.09).

Bates, the 100 fly State Record holder, also threw down an AA-A time in the 100 fly, swimming to victory in 54.02 ahead of teammate Caitlin Brooks, who put up an AA-C in 54.78. There were several AA-C times in the 100 fly across the regional meets, including Mulvihill (55.59), Atlantic’s Madison Cummings (54.78), Oviedo’s Abigail Gibbons (55.25), and Buchholz’s Julia Rodriguez (55.27). Bates was also a part of Buchholz’s 200 free relay squad that met the AA-A standard alongside Brooks, Georgia Bates, Kaitlyn Cronin. Individually, Brooks also came within tenths of the State Record with an AA-A time of 52.68 in the 100 back and is the favorite to defend her title in that race. The Buchholz girls put up an AA-A time in the 400 free relay as well with Talia Bates, Cronin, Rodriguez, and Leah Reisker.

Plant’s girls qualified with an AA-C time in the 200 medley relay as Reagan Flynn, Ella Bathurst, Jilian Schulte, and Caroline Rossi combined for the region 2 win. Bathurst and Schulte also contributed to an AA-C time and a win in the 400 free relay with Ella Marlow and Belle Whitfield. Individually, Bathurst turned in an AA-A time in the 200 free to win with a 1:48.58. Bathurst then went on to post an AA-A time of 1:01.75 to win the 100 breast. Also with an individual AA-A time was Riverview’s Emma Weyant (4:49.84) in the 500 free.

Julian Hill of Buchholz looks primed to defend his state title in the 200 free after dominating at regionals in 1:39.73. Hill clocked in with an AA-C time of 4:31.60 in the 500 free, taking a close 2nd at regionals to Fletcher’s Chance Conde, who posted an AA-C of 4:31.54 as he held off hill at the finish. There was another AA-C time posted in the 500 free by Riverview’s Jason Brzozowski who won region 2 in 4:32.98. The 200 and 500 freestyles were the only two boys’ events that saw AA-C times posted through regionals, but that number is sure to increase come tomorrow at the state championships.