2017 World University Games: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

29TH WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES (SUMMER UNIVERSIADE 2017)

Sunday, August 20-Sunday, August 20, 2017

50-Meter Course

Taipei, Taiwan

National Taiwan Sport University Arena

Meet Info

Webcast schedule

Results

The fifth preliminary session from Taipei features a total of six events, with the men’s 200 back, women’s 200 free and men’s 100 fly leading us off. We’ll then see a few sprints in the women’s 50 back and men’s 50 breast, and then things will wrap up with the women’s 800 free.

Men’s 200 Back Prelims

Meet Record: 1:54.13, Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 2009

Kosuke Hagino came back on American Robert Owen in the last heat of the men’s 200 back with a 29.48 final 50, posting the top time of the morning in 1:58.83. Owen was right there in 1:58.96 and sits 2nd overall.

The first circle-seeded heat, heat 3, was tightly bunched throughout, but it was Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys who got to the wall first in 2:00.25. 7th, 6th and 5th at the turns, Rapsys closed in 28.81 to clip Belarusian Mikita Tsmyh (2:00.46) at the wall. Korean Lee Juho was 3rd in the heat in 2:00.50.

American Austin Katz closed well to out-touch South Africa’s Martin Bindell at the wall in heat 4, 1:59.64 to 1:59.98. They sit 3rd and 4th overall, and Canadian Robert Hill (2:00.78) pulled up in 3rd in the heat and heads into the semis tied with Roman Larin.

Women’s 200 Free Prelims

Meet Record: 1:57.31, Viktoriya Andreeva (RUS), 2013

Americans Katie Drabot and Claire Rasmus won their respective heats in the women’s 200 free to qualify 1st and 2nd for the semi-finals in times of 1:59.37 and 1:59.93 respectively.

Behind Rasmus in heat 5 Canadian Kennedy Goss out-touched Great Britain’s Kathryn Greensalde by .01, 2:00.41 to 2:00.42. They ultimately qualify 6th and 7th overall. Trailing Drabot in heat 6 was Joanna Evans of the Bahamas, Chihiro Igarashi of Japan and Katerine Savard of Canada, who qualify 3rd through 5th overall.

Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey prevailed in the last heat in 2:00.61, moving on to the semis in 8th.

Men’s 100 Fly Prelims

Meet Record: 50.85, Jason Dunford (KEN), 2009

Russia’s Aleksandr Sadovnikov posted the top time in the men’s 100 fly, winning the 9th heat in 52.43 over Japan’s Yuki Kobori (52.85) and America’s Justin Lynch (52.89).

Henrique Martins, Andrii Khloptsov and Bence Pulai had a very close race in the 10th and final heat, clocking 52.51, 52.52 and 52.62 respectively to qualify 2nd through 4th overall.

Khloptsov’s Ukrainian teammate Oleksii Ivanov won heat 8 in 52.80, and moves on in 5th. Overall notable names to make it through to the semis include Brazil’s Vini Lanza (53.03), former World medalist in this event Konrad Czerniak (53.16), and 200 fly gold medalist Nao Horomura (53.21).

There was a tie for 17th between Brayden McCarthy of Australia and Giacomo Carini of Italy in 53.46, which could elicit a potential swim-off.

Women’s 50 Back Prelims

Meet Record: 27.89, Anastasia Zueva (RUS), 2013

Ali Deloof posted the fastest time in the women’s 50 back in 28.20, winning the 5th of 6 heats by a quarter of a second over Poland’s Alicja Tchorz (28.45).

Russia’s Mariia Kameneva (28.31) won the last heat over the other American, Hannah Stevens (28.58), and Kira Toussaint of the Netherlands won heat 4 in 28.66. They qualify for the semi-finals 2nd, 4th and 5th.

Out of the non-seeded heats Japan’s Anna Konishi qualified for the semis in a tie for 7th with Australian Sian Whittaker at 28.79.

There was another tie for 17th in this race, coming between Germans Lisa Graf and Nadine Laemmler at 29.33.

Men’s 50 Breast Prelims

Meet Record: 27.06, Andrea Toniato (ITA), 2015

Andrew Wilson, Andrea Toniato and Ilya Shymanovich took turns taking over the top time of the morning in the last three heats of the men’s 50 breast, with the Belarusian Shymanovich sitting atop the leaderboard at 27.42. Toniato is 2nd at 27.54, and Wilson, who tied for gold in the 100 and won the 200 outright, is 3rd in 27.57.

German Fabian Schwingenschlogl, who was the 2016 NCAA champion in the 100 breast for Mizzou, qualified 4th overall in 27.62, ahead of Brazilian Felipe Kage (27.66) and 200 breast Olympic gold medalist Dmitriy Balandin (27.81).

For a third consecutive event there was a tie in a critical position, only this time a swim-off is all but a sure thing. Jacob Montague and Marcin Stolarski are deadlocked in 16th place at 28.24, and will race again for the last spot in the semis barring one of them conceding.

Women’s 800 Free Prelims

Meet Record: 8:25.59, Flavia Rigamonti (SUI), 2007

Sarah Koehler, Hannah Moore and Camilla Hattersley posted the top three times in the women’s 800 free from the final heat, with Koehler topping them in 8:32.08. Moore took 2nd in 8:33.00, and Hattersley overtook Joanna Evans late for 3rd in 8:35.19. Evans qualified 7th overall in 8:36.89.

Italy’s Simona Quadarella led the first circle-seeded heat in 8:35.70, followed by Julia Hassler of Liechtenstein and Kiah Melverton of Australia. The three of them qualify 4th through 6th, and American Kaersten Meitz (8:37.54) rounds out the eight finalists.