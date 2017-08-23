Kolesnikov is Again the Only Absence from Heats, on Day 2 of World Juniors

6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships

Kliment Kolesnikov of Russian Federation, who did not swim in Wednesday’s heats where he was World Junior Record-holder and #1 seed in the 100-meter backstroke, has also bowed out of Thursday’s prelims session. There he is the #3 seed in the 200 IM with 2:00.27, behind Michael Andrew (USA), 1:59.12, and Hugo Gonzalez (ESP), 1:59.91.

All the championship-seeded heats of women’s 100 free, 200 fly and 800 free, as well as the men’s 100 fly and 200 free, are expected to contain their respective athletes.

Thursday, 24 August 2017

Men’s 200m Individual Medley – heats

WJR: 1:57.06, Qin Haiyang (CHN), 2017

Meet: 1:59.44, Gunnar Bentz (USA), 2013

Start list M200IM

Women’s 100m Freestyle – heats

WJR: 52.70, Penny Oleksiak (CAN), 2016

Meet: 53.92, Taylor Ruck (CAN), 2015

Start list W100free

Men’s 100m Butterfly – heats

WJR: 50.62, Kristóf Milák (HUN), 2017

Meet: 52.28, Daniil Pakhomov (RUS), 2015

Start list M100fly

Women’s 200m Butterfly – heats

WJR: 2:06.29, Suzuka Hasegawa (JPN), 2017

Meet: 2:08.10, Natsuki Akiyama (JPN), 2008

Start list W200fly

Men’s 200m Freestyle – heats

WJR: 1:47.00, Alexei Sancov (MOL), 2017

Meet: 1:47.55, Mack Horton (AUS), 2013

Start list M200free

Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay – heats

WJR: 3:45.85, Russia, 2015

Meet: 3:45.85, Russia, 2015

Start list Mixed4x100MR

Women’s 800m Freestyle – slow heats

WJR: 8:11.00, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2014

Meet: 8:27.55, Sierra Schmidt (USA), 2015

Start list W800free