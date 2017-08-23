Kolesnikov is Again the Only Absence from Heats, on Day 2 of World Juniors

6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships
- Wednesday, August 23 – Monday, August 28, 2017
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis (USA)
- Heats 9:30 am EDT / Semifinals and Finals 6 pm EDT (GMT-5)
- Meet Central
- Meet info
- Schedule
- Entries book
- Omega results
- TV/Webcast schedule (USA)
- Live stream NBC Sports
- Live stream FINA (Heats and finals, for subscribers only. Not available in USA, Guam, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands, Brazil, South Africa, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Brunei, China)
- Live stream FINA YouTube (Heats only, free of charge)
Kliment Kolesnikov of Russian Federation, who did not swim in Wednesday’s heats where he was World Junior Record-holder and #1 seed in the 100-meter backstroke, has also bowed out of Thursday’s prelims session. There he is the #3 seed in the 200 IM with 2:00.27, behind Michael Andrew (USA), 1:59.12, and Hugo Gonzalez (ESP), 1:59.91.
All the championship-seeded heats of women’s 100 free, 200 fly and 800 free, as well as the men’s 100 fly and 200 free, are expected to contain their respective athletes.
Thursday, 24 August 2017
Men’s 200m Individual Medley – heats
- WJR: 1:57.06, Qin Haiyang (CHN), 2017
- Meet: 1:59.44, Gunnar Bentz (USA), 2013
Start list M200IM
Women’s 100m Freestyle – heats
- WJR: 52.70, Penny Oleksiak (CAN), 2016
- Meet: 53.92, Taylor Ruck (CAN), 2015
Start list W100free
Men’s 100m Butterfly – heats
- WJR: 50.62, Kristóf Milák (HUN), 2017
- Meet: 52.28, Daniil Pakhomov (RUS), 2015
Start list M100fly
Women’s 200m Butterfly – heats
- WJR: 2:06.29, Suzuka Hasegawa (JPN), 2017
- Meet: 2:08.10, Natsuki Akiyama (JPN), 2008
Start list W200fly
Men’s 200m Freestyle – heats
- WJR: 1:47.00, Alexei Sancov (MOL), 2017
- Meet: 1:47.55, Mack Horton (AUS), 2013
Start list M200free
Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay – heats
- WJR: 3:45.85, Russia, 2015
- Meet: 3:45.85, Russia, 2015
Start list Mixed4x100MR
Women’s 800m Freestyle – slow heats
- WJR: 8:11.00, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2014
- Meet: 8:27.55, Sierra Schmidt (USA), 2015
Start list W800free
