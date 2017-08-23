Kolesnikov is Again the Only Absence from Heats, on Day 2 of World Juniors

6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships

Kliment Kolesnikov of Russian Federation, who did not swim in Wednesday’s heats where he was World Junior Record-holder and #1 seed in the 100-meter backstroke, has also bowed out of Thursday’s prelims session. There he is the #3 seed in the 200 IM with 2:00.27, behind Michael Andrew (USA), 1:59.12, and Hugo Gonzalez (ESP), 1:59.91.

All the championship-seeded heats of women’s 100 free, 200 fly and 800 free, as well as the men’s 100 fly and 200 free, are expected to contain their respective athletes.

Thursday, 24 August 2017

Men’s 200m Individual Medley – heats

  • WJR: 1:57.06, Qin Haiyang (CHN), 2017
  • Meet: 1:59.44, Gunnar Bentz (USA), 2013

Start list M200IM

Women’s 100m Freestyle – heats

  • WJR: 52.70, Penny Oleksiak (CAN), 2016
  • Meet: 53.92, Taylor Ruck (CAN), 2015

Start list W100free

Men’s 100m Butterfly – heats

  • WJR: 50.62, Kristóf Milák (HUN), 2017
  • Meet: 52.28, Daniil Pakhomov (RUS), 2015

Start list M100fly

Women’s 200m Butterfly – heats

  • WJR: 2:06.29, Suzuka Hasegawa (JPN), 2017
  • Meet: 2:08.10, Natsuki Akiyama (JPN), 2008

Start list W200fly

Men’s 200m Freestyle – heats

  • WJR: 1:47.00, Alexei Sancov (MOL), 2017
  • Meet: 1:47.55, Mack Horton (AUS), 2013

Start list M200free

Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay – heats

  • WJR: 3:45.85, Russia, 2015
  • Meet: 3:45.85, Russia, 2015

Start list Mixed4x100MR

Women’s 800m Freestyle – slow heats

  • WJR: 8:11.00, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2014
  • Meet: 8:27.55, Sierra Schmidt (USA), 2015

Start list W800free

 

In This Story

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Kolesnikov is Again the Only Absence from Heats, on Day 2 of World Juniors"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Taa

I hope WADA has him tested ASAP. Sorry had to say it since he is russian

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
27 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four teenage daughters, all of whom swim. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently a …

Read More »