2017 WUGs: Japan Surpasses USA For Most Golds Through Day 4

29TH WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES (SUMMER UNIVERSIADE 2017)

Sunday, August 20-Sunday, August 20, 2017

50-Meter Course

Taipei, Taiwan

National Taiwan Sport University Arena

Competition at the 2017 World University Games continued with day 3 finals in Taipei. Tonight, we saw swimmers compete for medals in the women’s mile, women’s 200 IM, men’s 200 breast, women’s 100 back, men’s 200 fly, men’s 50 back and women’s 4×200 free relay. For a full recap of the day 4 finals events, click here.

After tonight’s events, Japan has now taken over the lead in the gold medal count, but the USA maintains the lead in terms of overall medals with 14 medals to Japan’s 12. Yui Ohashi smashed a Meet Record in the 200 IM to give the Japanese a 1-gold lead, but American breaststroker Andrew Wilson tied things back up with his victory in the men’s 200 breast. Once the men’s 200 fly rolled around, however, Japan’s Nao Horomura once again broke the tie with a new Meet Record, giving Japan 5 golds to the USA’s 4.

Ireland was the only country to win their first medal of the meet tonight, and it was a gold one courtesy of Shane Ryan‘s Irish Record-setting swim in the men’s 50 back.

2017 WUGS: DAY 3 SWIMMING MEDAL TABLE (ORDERED BY TOTAL NUMBER OF MEDALS)