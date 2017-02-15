2017 Women’s ACC Championships: Day 3 Up/Down Report

2017 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

The University of Virginia leads the way with eight swimmers in A-finals tonight, bolstered by their performance in the 200 freestyle, where they’ll occupy half the blocks in the championship heat tonight, including Olympian Leah Smith.  The leading NC State Wolfpack (six A-finalists, six B-finalists) and Louisville Cardinals (seven A-finalists, along with at least nine C-finalists) are close behind, with NC State putting up four towels in the 100 backstroke.

Based on point projections for each team, Virginia should close the gap on NC State, with a strong possibility of taking the lead tonight.  Louisville and North Carolina are expected to remain in a tight battle for third.

Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Mids refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end); and Downs refer to swimmers in the C final, who can finish no higher than 17th and no lower than 24th (again, barring a DQ on the low end)

(Ups/Mids/Downs) 400 IM 100 fly 200 free 100 breast 100 back Total Prelims point estimate Current point total TOTAL point estimate
Virginia 2/1/0 0/2/0 4/1/1 2/2/0 0/1/1 8/7/2 319.5 385.5 705
NC State 1/2/0 0/2/1 0/1/1 1/0/0 4/1/1 6/6/3 243.75 452.5 696.25
Louisville 1/0/3 2/0/2 1/1/3 2/0/1 1/0/0.5 7/1/9.5 195.875 383 578.875
North Carolina 1/1/1 2/0/0 0/1/0 0/1/2 2/1/2 5/4/5 188.375 384 572.375
Virginia Tech 2/1/0 0/0/0 1/1/0 0/1/1 1/1/1 4/4/2 162.5 266 428.5
Duke 0/1/1 2/2/2 0/1/1 0/1/0 0/2/0 2/7/4 155 315 470
Notre Dame 0/0/1 1/0/1 1/1/0 1/1/2 0/2/0 3/4/4 136.625 218 354.625
Florida State 0/1/1 1/0/2 0/1/0 1/1/0 0/0/1 2/3/4 96 297 393
Georgia Tech 1/0/0 0/1/0 1/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/1 2/1/2 66.5 141 207.5
Pittsburgh 0/1/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 1/1/1 0/0/0 1/2/2 55.375 195 250.375
Miami 0/0/0 0/1/0 0/0/2 0/0/0 0/0/0.5 0/1/2.5 14.75 228 242.75
Boston College 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0 92 92

Joel Lin

This was the rubber meets road session. UVa holds the line. The big factor here is neither UVA or Lousville are the top diving programs in the ACC (those are Miami, FSU & UNC), but each have some expected advantage over NCS in the diving events.

It was a “show me” morning for the Hoos & they delivered.

7 minutes 55 seconds ago
