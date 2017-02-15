2017 Women’s ACC Championships: Day 3 Up/Down Report

2017 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Monday, February 13 – Thursday, February 16

Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA (Eastern Standard Time)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

The University of Virginia leads the way with eight swimmers in A-finals tonight, bolstered by their performance in the 200 freestyle, where they’ll occupy half the blocks in the championship heat tonight, including Olympian Leah Smith. The leading NC State Wolfpack (six A-finalists, six B-finalists) and Louisville Cardinals (seven A-finalists, along with at least nine C-finalists) are close behind, with NC State putting up four towels in the 100 backstroke.

Based on point projections for each team, Virginia should close the gap on NC State, with a strong possibility of taking the lead tonight. Louisville and North Carolina are expected to remain in a tight battle for third.

Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Mids refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end); and Downs refer to swimmers in the C final, who can finish no higher than 17th and no lower than 24th (again, barring a DQ on the low end)