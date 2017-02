Swimazing: Training für alle Leistungslevels mit Topschwimmern

Swim Off Requires Another Swim Off After Double Tie At SECs Both Adam Koster of Teas A&M and Cobe Garcia of Kentucky tied for 16th overall in the men’s 50 freestyle this morning with a time of 19.81.

Clayton Forde Wins Swim-Off At SECs For Spot In 500 Free ‘B’ Final In their swim off, Forde managed to get his hand on the wall first to guarantee his spot in the ‘B’ final.

2017 SEC Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap Texas A&M holds the lead on both the men’s and women’s sides as we head into day 2 prelims of the 2017 SEC Championships.

2017 SEC Championships Day 2 Up/Mid/Downs: Aggies Hit Double Digits The Texas A&M women led Georgia by just a few points after night 1, but the Aggies are set up to build their lead after landing 7 championship finalists and 15 total individual scoring swims for tonight.