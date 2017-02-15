2017 SEC Championships Day 2 Up/Mid/Downs: Aggies Hit Double Digits

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

The Texas A&M women led Georgia by just a few points after night 1, but the Aggies are set up to build their lead after landing 7 championship finalists and 15 total individual scoring swims for tonight. They were the only team to come up with a double digit total. Georgia has the 2nd highest amount with 4 championship finalists and 9 total scoring swims.

DAY 2 WOMEN’S UP/MID/DOWNS:

*Note: Results from the women’s 1-meter diving prelims are not included*

Team Ups Mids Downs Total Texas A&M 7 3 5 15 Georgia 4 4 1 9 Missouri 1 2 5 8 Auburn 1 6 1 8 Kentucky 3 0 4 7 Tennessee 3 3 2 8 Florida 0 4 2 6 South Carolina 1 0 1 2 Alabama 1 1 1 3 LSU 2 1 1 4 Arkansas 1 0 1 2

On the men’s side, Florida is in a good position to take the lead over Texas A&M after putting up 7 championship finalists and 13 total scoring swims. Georgia has the next highest up total with 5 A-finalists, but Auburn has the 2nd highest number of total scoring swims with 12.

DAY 2 MEN’S UP/MID/DOWNS:

*Note: There was a tie between Texas A&M’s Adam Koster and Kentucky’s Cobe Garcia in the 50 free, which led to a swimoff. According to meet mobile, Koster and Garcia tied again in the swimoff.*