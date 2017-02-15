Clayton Forde Wins Swim-Off At SECs For Spot In 500 Free ‘B’ Final

  1 Mitch Bowmile | February 15th, 2017 | College, National, SEC

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Both Clayton Forde from Georgia and Sam McHugh of Tennessee raced each other in a swim off for a chance to compete in the ‘B’ final of the 500 freestyle which resulted in a win for Forde.

This morning both swimmers were tied for 16th place after putting up times of  4:20.45 respectively. In their swim off, Forde managed to get his hand on the wall first to guarantee his spot in the ‘B’ final.

Forde clocked in at 4:22.10 at the touch to better McHugh’s time of 4:22.53. Both were neck-and-neck for the majority of the race, but Forde managed to edge out his competitor towards the end.

McHugh will be racing as the top seed in the ‘C’ final tonight where he’ll be joined by two of his teammates, Marc Hinawi and David Heron.

After one night of competition the Texas A&M men are leading the meet over Florida and LSU. On the women’s side Texas A&M is leadings as well followed by Georgia and Missouri.

Day two finals begin tonight at 6:00 p.m eastern.

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Clayton Forde Wins Swim-Off At SECs For Spot In 500 Free ‘B’ Final"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
JP input too short

Well that race isn’t going to be much fun for either of those two tonight!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
19 minutes 51 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Mitch Bowmile

Mitch Bowmile

Mitch Bowmile is a former Canadian age group swimmer who was forced to end his career early due to a labrum tear in his hip and a torn rotator cuff after being recognized as one of the top 50 breaststrokers his age in Canada. He competed successfully at both age …

Read More »