Clayton Forde Wins Swim-Off At SECs For Spot In 500 Free ‘B’ Final

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18

Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN (Eastern Time Zone)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Defending Champion: Florida men (4x), Texas A&M women (results)

Both Clayton Forde from Georgia and Sam McHugh of Tennessee raced each other in a swim off for a chance to compete in the ‘B’ final of the 500 freestyle which resulted in a win for Forde.

This morning both swimmers were tied for 16th place after putting up times of 4:20.45 respectively. In their swim off, Forde managed to get his hand on the wall first to guarantee his spot in the ‘B’ final.

Forde clocked in at 4:22.10 at the touch to better McHugh’s time of 4:22.53. Both were neck-and-neck for the majority of the race, but Forde managed to edge out his competitor towards the end.

McHugh will be racing as the top seed in the ‘C’ final tonight where he’ll be joined by two of his teammates, Marc Hinawi and David Heron.

After one night of competition the Texas A&M men are leading the meet over Florida and LSU. On the women’s side Texas A&M is leadings as well followed by Georgia and Missouri.

Day two finals begin tonight at 6:00 p.m eastern.